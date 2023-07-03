LenelS2 has released the latest version of its flagship access control and alarm monitoring system, OnGuard Version 8.2.

New features include more third-party integrations and cloud database support, and customisable user-defined fields for alarm acknowledgement. OnGuard v8.2 offers new override to access doors in ‘locked’ mode. A first-responder can navigate through locked doors when necessary. By setting a badge attribute, this override feature can help during site-wide lockdowns, such as at schools or factories. OnGuard v8.2 has increased its capability with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure to include Amazon RDS cloud database support, more Azure SQL support, and the addition of cloud platforms to its compatibility charts. Customers now have more resources to use the platform’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service through self-managed hosting as an alternative to LenelS2’s upcoming OnGuard cloud service. Version 8.2 offers more partner integrations through the manufacturer’s OpenAccess API, including for accessing and processing of cardholder data. A new, native browser-based client provides a more consistent user experience, the developers add.

The new version also offers enhanced emergency key recovery capabilities, from the LenelS2 Technical Support Group; more security of DESFire credentials through optional key diversification, providing unique keys for each badge; streamlined reporting and insight gathering from priority data through added user-defined fields/, including the ability to add user defined fields to the alarm response and acknowledgement process; and bi-directional communication support for Honeywell PW7000 series panels, increasing availability of the OnGuard platform for PW7000 customers.

Steve Russo, VP of Product Management at LenelS2, says: “These new OnGuard Version 8.2 features boost our customers’ security profiles and improve operational efficiency. These and upcoming OnGuard releases deliver on our customers’ needs today and into the future.”

OnGuard platform releases coming soon include new near-field communication (NFC) mobile credentials; and the initial release of OnGuard Cloud, a cloud-based version of OnGuard, offered as a service, for customers looking to streamline maintenance and reduce total cost of ownership, the developers add.

Visit https://www.lenels2.com/en/us/security-products/onguard.