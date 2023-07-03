The video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision has launched a bi-spectrum AI camera range that provides visual and thermal views of an area simultaneously. The TNM-C4940TD, TNM-C4950TD, and TNM-C4960TD cameras come with two lenses to generate a VGA thermal image, and a 4K visual image.

The thermal lens enables perimeter detection of suspicious activity even in low light, poor weather, or when visual barriers such as foliage block the area. The visual lens provides identification detail, thereby determining if what’s suspicious is, for example, an intruder. This enables detection and identification without having to install two separate devices, the product firm points out.

The cameras feature deep-learning-based object detection and classification. AI-based object detection reduces the occurrence of false alarms, the developers say, providing operators with a source of events, while object classification allows for forensic search. The cameras can detect human faces, as well as identify particular vehicles and number plates while ignoring irrelevant motion such as wind-blown trees, shadows, stray objects, or animals moving within the field of view.

Using AI (artificial intelligence), the range can also be used to monitor traffic, providing alerts when vehicles are stopped and causing potential traffic jams. In low-light or poor weather, the vehicles can also be tracked in the distance using the thermal lens, while the 4K visual lens provides detail as they come nearer the camera, such as the number plate plus the vehicle type (car, truck, bus, bicycle or motorcycle) Operators can also toggle through various thermal colour palettes to reveal more details at the scene.

Likewise, in factories, the thermal lens can detect a sudden jump in temperature that may indicate the failure of equipment or pipes. Alerts can be automatically sent to operators to show where the problem is happening. Operators can then use the 4K lens to find out more about the issue and direct ground staff.

The TNM-C4940TD has a visual field of view (FoV) of 50o and a thermal FoV of 37o, the TNM-C4950TD is 31.9o and 24.2o respectively, and the TNM-C4960TD is 17.4o and 13.1o.

