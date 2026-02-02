Crime survey latest

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, February 2, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Resident Engineer – London & EMEA / London, UK
Maintenance Engineer Site based M4 / Reading, UK
Security Service Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Installation Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
BIM/CAD Technician / London, UK
CAD Technician Home based / UK
Security Systems Design Architect / London, UK
Fire and Security Engineer / Hampshire
Field Service Technician- Stamford, CT / Stamford, CT
Security Service Engineer / London
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

Crime survey latest

by Mark Rowe

According to the latest estimates from the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) in the year ending September 2025 there were around 9.3 million incidents of ‘headline crime’, not significantly changed compared with the same period a year before. Among crimes not included in ‘headline crime’ are domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking, and harassment.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), England and Wales had an estimated 1,140,000 incidents of violence; and 4,153,000 incidents of fraud, making fraud by far the largest single category of crime in the survey – although it only began including fraud in 2017.

As a comparison, in the year to September 2025, the police recorded 6.7 million crimes, similar to the previous year. In the words of the ONS, ‘police recorded crime is not generally considered a reliable indicator of overall crime trends’.

Comments

Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick hailed that the county was among the ten safest places in the country. He said: “We know there is still work to do to ensure every resident and visitor feels safe and supported and I remain determined this progress continues to reduce crime, prevent harm and support victims, making Dorset an even safer place to live, work and visit.”

About the survey

The Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) is by interviewers, a face-to-face survey of adults. It excludes crimes against commercial or public sector bodies, tourists, or those living in communal settings like care homes, student halls of residence and prisons; and does not cover crimes where there is not a specific victim, such as drug possession, and other crimes against the state. CSEW headline crime includes theft, robbery, criminal damage, fraud, computer misuse, and violence with or without injury.

Scotland

In Scotland, meanwhile, the police in Scotland recorded 305,925 crimes, two per cent higher than the 300,136 crimes recorded in the year ending September 2024. More at gov.scot.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close