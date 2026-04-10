PSPO round-up

City of Doncaster Council has gone out to consultation for the renewal of its city centre PSPO (Public Spaces Protection Order).

That PSPO has some seven prohibitions: relating to antisocial begging and loitering, alcohol consumption in public areas and the requirement not to return to the city centre for 24 hours if asked to leave by an authorised officer (after antisocial behaviour). The consultation runs to June 1.

Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Environment, Housing and Safer Communities, Councillor Glyn Jones, said: “This order has been widely supported in the past and has helped us to make the city centre a safer, more attractive and overall welcoming place for people to live, work and spend their leisure time. It helps us to tackle the antisocial behaviour issues that matter most to you and we’ve had some really proactive results in the last three years, with our officers and the police enforcing against 1,333 breaches of the order.”

Car cruising

While PSPOs have been around for about a dozen years, typically to combat dog fouling, street drinking and littering, orders also cover nuisances such as car cruises. Mole Valley District Council for instance is proposing a PSPO to cover roads in and around the A24 and Mickleham. Caroline Joseph, Mole Valley’s Cabinet Member for Services and Security, said: “ “Next steps will see us engage with partner organisations such as the police, Surrey County Council’s highways team and the National Trust to work together towards bringing this PSPO into force in time for the lighter evenings during the summer months. This was the time of the year highlighted time and again in our consultation as the peak period during which anti-social behaviour and excessive vehicle noise was at its most detrimental to local communities.” The council’s Cabinet approved the order in principle on March 17; the council held a public consultation in late 2025. Visit molevalley.gov.uk/a24. PSPOs typically last for three years then lapse or need renewing. Mid Sussex District Council is extending a PSPO for car cruising for three more years.

Town centre PSPO

Also in Surrey, police have asked Woking Borough Council to consider introducing a Woking town centre PSPO. A consultation runs to April 26. Steve Greentree, Woking Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said: “Woking town centre is a vibrant, busy place enjoyed by residents, workers, visitors and families alike. It’s recognised as one of the safest towns in the UK, and we are committed to ensuring it remains that way. Although most people use the area responsibly, sadly incidents of antisocial behaviour are on the increase and can undermine the sense of safety and welcoming atmosphere we want to maintain.”