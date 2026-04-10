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April 2026

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Announcement

Institute chair elect

by Mark Rowe

The Security Institute’s chair, Julie Nel, is due to stand down at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June after a three-year term of office. Chris Stevens, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, has been appointed Chair Elect.

Julie remains in post as Chair ahead of the AGM, with Chris working alongside her to make a structured and effective transition, the Institute says. After the June 25 AGM in London, Chris will take the role of chair.

Chris, pictured, brings experience across policing, transport security, and major infrastructure projects, alongside a commitment to advancing the security profession. As Vice-Chair, he has been an active contributor to the board’s work, supporting strategic direction and governance, the Institute reports.

Sarah Austerberry, Institute CEO said: “Chris’s appointment as Chair Elect reflects our commitment to strong governance and effective succession planning. His experience as Vice-Chair, combined with his wider professional background, ensures continuity in leadership and positions the Institute well to continue delivering on its strategic priorities.”

Visit https://www.security-institute.org/.

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