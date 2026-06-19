Partnership category award for guard firm

Among the winners in the BSIA’s annual British Security Awards in London were the guarding firm Securitas UK and BAE Systems, in the National Partnership category; they’re pictured with the award sponsor Corps Security. The guard firm has been working for the defence manufacturer for more than 25 years, at over 50 sites across the UK and internationally. The guarding company reports that it’s evolved into a fully integrated security and safety operation delivering on-site guarding, fire safety, technology and advisory services across critical defence sites.

Alan Rae, Director UK North and BAE Systems, at Securitas UK, said: “This recognition demonstrates the valuable contribution of dedicated security, safety and intelligence professionals who work tirelessly within our strategic client partnership day in and day out, ensuring we live up to our shared purpose to serve and protect those who serve and protect us and Helping Make Your World a Safer Place.” And Alex Davis, Chief Commercial Officer, Securitas UK, said: “To be recognised at the British Security Awards is a fantastic achievement and reflects the professionalism, dedication and expertise demonstrated across our business every day. These awards celebrate individuals and partnerships that consistently go above and beyond to make a positive difference. We are incredibly proud to be recognised and of the contribution we continue to make supporting our clients, colleagues and communities.”

Runner-up in the category was the contractor Mitie, for its Pegasus project, whereby in 2023 it brought together paying retailers to (with the Home Office) fund investigators at the police’s serious acquisitive crime unit Opal, to pick up cross-police force border thefts from retail. For all the winners and runners-up at the awards, at the Royal Lancaster London, visit https://www.britishsecurityawards.com/winners-2026. The 2027 awards are at the same venue on June 15.