To mark England’s progress in the World Cup in North America, the July 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine has a ‘football summer’ theme. We consider the real-world and cyber risks around the tournament, for those whether the rich and famous or anyone hoping to attend the matches; and reflect on the notorious attempted spying by Southampton FC on a Middlesbrough training session, which resulted in the south coast club losing its chance to contest a Wembley play-off final for a place in the Premier League. In between, we take a look at the event stewarding sector in general.

We pride ourselves on taking the pulse of the private security industry across the British Isles; hence we were in London for the European conference of the PBSA (Professional Background Screening Association) where we hear of the fraud risk throughout the hiring process; and the ever-inspiring ‘security officers of distinction’ awards lunch at Windsor by the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors.

We begin a two-part feature on violence reduction, including work inside the National Health Service; and how the BBC tweaked its security provision for the protection of journalists and others faced by threats and intimidation by those who don’t like what the broadcaster has to say. Plus the regular features such as Magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip about and for installers, manufacturers and distributors of security products and services; four pages of ‘spending the budget’ and four pages of new products and services.

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Photo by Mark Rowe: England training camp, St George’s Park, Staffordshire.

The August edition of the magazine will include a review of the prospects for Labour’s policing, crime reduction, and violence against women and girls (VAWG) reforms, two years into their governing; antisocial car cruising; and information security case studies.