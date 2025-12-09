CATEGORIES
December 2025

TOP STORIES
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Education

AUCSO 2026 awards open

by Mark Rowe

Entries are open for the annual awards 2026 for the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the group for security managers in Higher and Further Education.

Marking excellence across campus security, the awards recognise the achievements of security officers, managers, and teams within member institutions. Last year saw a record number of entries across all categories. Entry is free and open to AUCSO members. Award categories are:

 

Security Officer of the Year

Recognising an individual officer who has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism, commitment, and performance, going above and beyond the expectations of their role.

Security Team of the Year

Awarded to a team whose collective response, teamwork, or involvement in an incident required them to operate beyond their day-to-day duties, showing courage, resilience, and unwavering support for the campus community.

Security Manager of the Year

Honouring a manager who has delivered meaningful innovation, contributed positively to the wider security community, driven improvements in risk reduction, and shown exemplary leadership.

Initiative of the Year

Celebrating a security team that has implemented a unique and innovative initiative that has enhanced the security operation, benefitted students, or added value to the wider institution.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer Julie Barker said: “We are delighted to open entries for the AUCSO Annual Awards 2026. Every year we are inspired by the outstanding work our members share with us – from exceptional frontline service to innovative initiatives that make a real difference to campus communities. The calibre of entries is consistently high, and we look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of our members across the UK and around the world.”

Deadlines

The deadline for entries is Sunday, January 11. Judging will take place week commencing Monday, January 26, 2026, with the shortlist announced on Monday, February 23. Winners will be revealed at the Gala Dinner on the final evening of the AUCSO Annual Conference on Wednesday, April 15, hosted at the University of Exeter. The 2025 conference ran at the University of Warwick, pictured. Visit https://www.aucso.org/award-applications-2026-open-for-entries/.

