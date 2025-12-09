Violence round-up

“This is not a situation our union will ever accept. BTP officers themselves have warned that their current level of deployment is unsustainable. The government must step in with a proper funding plan and must legislate for a standalone offence to deter attacks on public transport workers. If employers fail to act, our union will not hesitate to move towards a national ballot to ensure our members are protected at work.”

At its November 2025 meeting the London Assembly police and crime committee heard evidence about active ‘bystander intervention’ training as part of its look into violence against women and girls (VAWG) and hate crime on London’s public transport. Among the committee’s invited guests was Andy Fearn, Co-Executive Director, Protection Approaches; which runs a national hate crime reporting and support service for East and Southeast Asian communities, On Your Side. While neighbourly disputes is probably the number one experience of hate crime that comes through the service, experiences on or around transport would be the second highest place or space, he said.

He’s been funded to deliver such training with thousands of Londoners over the past few years by the Mayor of London’s Shared Endeavour Fund and through Transport for London (TfL). He told the Assembly members that while CCTV can help the police to identify a perpetrator. Where it is really difficult is, currently, in lots of our experience of supporting victims, the victim is asked specifically in which carriage at what time was the incident. If they do not have those details, they are told, “We cannot search through hours of CCTV to identify exactly when this incident happened and so I am afraid there is not enough evidence. We must shut the case.”

Fearn said: “There is a real difficulty there because most victims are not thinking about logging the exact time and the carriage they were on or the bus or whatever it was when they are experiencing a hate crime. They are often frozen and in a sense of fear. One thing we try to encourage people in the active bystander training is perhaps to do that for them if you have witnessed what is happening because they will not be thinking about that.”

While the police and local government do good work, their efforts may be duplicated. A woman who feels unsafe in Waterloo station in London, for instance, has the options of reporting this to British Transport Police (directly or via the Railway Guardian app), StreetSafe or on the Lambeth Council Safer Streets site.

