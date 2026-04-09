Framework for Martyn’s Law from AUCSO

Ahead of its annual conference at Exeter next week, the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO) has published a framework to support Higher Education institutions in preparing for the enacting of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, more commonly known as Martyn’s Law.

The document came from AUCSO members Oliver Curran at University College London, the association’s previous chair, and stalwart Dale Murphy CSyP, of the University of Hertfordshire – with input and consultation from AUCSO’s CONTEST Special Interest Group. The TO PROTECT Model: A Practical Approach for Implementing Protect Duty (Martyn’s Law) Responsibilities, while aimed at campuses, is ‘adaptable for a wide range of publicly accessible premises’, say the authors. The 30-page document is on this link – AUCSO-TO-PROTECT-Model-2026.pdf.

The framework translates the legislative intent of Martyn’s Law into an operational model built around nine core pillars, including governance, risk assessment, protective security measures, training, emergency preparedness, and partnership coordination. AUCSO is making Martyn’s Law a theme of its annual Easter gathering, hosted by AUCSO south west regional man Dan Nicholl, head of security at Exeter; Martyn’s Law campaigner FIgen Murray is a patron of the association and is due to speak.

As the association says, Higher and Further Education sector faces balancing openness and accessibility with protective security. With large populations, diverse estates, and frequent public-facing activity, many premises are expected to fall within the enhanced duty tier of the legislation; buildings with a capacity of 800 or more.

Hence the TO PROTECT Model: A Practical Approach document to help institutions respond in a proportionate, practical and structured way – supporting compliance and the development of a strong, embedded security culture, the authors suggest. It builds on what’s already in use, such as the UK official ACT awareness training and the ‘Run, Hide, Tell’ advice.

Sector response

The publication of the framework comes as the UK’s private security sector awaits (with increasing impatience, as the April edition of Professional Security Magazine reported) formal statutory guidance from Home Office. AUCSO adds that the document is designed as a living framework, enabling institutions to begin early planning in advance of the law coming into force. The TO PROTECT Model: A Practical Approach for Implementing Protect Duty (Martyn’s Law) Responsibilities recognises that protective security in Higher Education cannot sit in isolation. Instead, it must be embedded across governance structures, operational planning, and institutional culture. The framework supports universities in:

Understanding evolving threat landscapes

Conducting structured Risk Assessments for Security and Vulnerability (RASV) and Terrorism Vulnerability Risk Assessments (TVRA)

Implementing proportionate and layered security measures

Strengthening staff awareness, training and preparedness

Enhancing coordination with partners and emergency services; and

Demonstrating compliance and assurance to regulators

AUCSO adds that it continues to engage with key stakeholders across the sector, including those closely connected to the development and advocacy of the legislation.

Comments

Geoff Brown of the University of Leeds (pictured), Chair of AUCSO, said: “Universities are among the most open and complex environments in the UK, and that openness is fundamental to who we are as a sector. However, it also brings responsibility. The introduction of Martyn’s Law represents a significant step forward in strengthening public safety, and it is vital that Higher Education institutions are equipped to respond in a structured, proportionate and practical way.

“The TO PROTECT Model is a sector-led framework, developed by practitioners for practitioners. It provides a clear, operational approach that universities can begin using now to build readiness, strengthen resilience, and embed protective security into the fabric of their organisations. As a community, we have an opportunity not just to comply with legislation, but to lead in how it is implemented, and this framework is an important step in that journey.”

Julie Barker, Chief Operating Officer at AUCSO, added: “This framework represents a significant member benefit for the sector, developed to provide practical, actionable support at a critical time. In my recent discussions with partner associations across the Higher Education landscape, there has been a clear and very positive response. There is a strong appetite for shared approaches and practical guidance, and a real willingness to support and endorse initiatives that help the sector prepare effectively for Martyn’s Law. We look forward to continuing that collaboration as the framework is adopted more widely across the sector.”