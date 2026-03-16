AUCSO 2026 speakers

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the UK-based body for security people in higher and further education, is meeting this Easter at Exeter for its 42nd annual conference, running from Monday to Wednesday, April 13 to 15. The Conference is open to all AUCSO members and will be hosted by Dan Nicoll, Head of Security (Parking and Transport) Operations, at Exeter.

AUCSO Chair Geoff Brown said: “This year’s theme, Excellence Shared – Value Realised, captures our shared ambition: to translate professional excellence into measurable impact. When our community comes together to exchange expertise, experience and insight, we elevate standards, strengthen resilience and generate real value, not just for our own institutions, but for the higher education sector nationally.

“I look forward to insightful discussions that will shape the future of campus security and ensure that all students, staff, and visitors feel protected and valued.”

The conference will be opened by AUCSO’s patron, Figen Murray OBE, and the two-day programme includes Laura Gibb, recently appointed national lead for Martyn’s Law, at the SIA, the regulator of Martyn’s Law. The line-up:

– From Compliance to Culture: Elevating Campus Safety Through Enterprise Risk Management.

Jim Moore, Senior Executive Consultant, CriticalArc

– Implementation of Martyn’s Law regulation

Laura Gibb, Executive Director for Martyn’s Law, Security Industry Authority

– Martyn’s Law Q&A Panel

Laura Gibb, Figen Murray, and former senior counter-terror policeman Nick Aldworth, now of Carlisle Support Services

– Preparing for the unthinkable: Active shooter preparedness at UCLouvain

Benoit Snessens, Security Manager, UCLouvain

– Joining the Dots: Building Whole Community Collaboration to Tackle Spiking

Dawn Dines, CEO and Founder, Stamp Out Spiking

– Transnational Repression in the UK

Matthew Jones & Matt Lazenby, CTPSW

– Martyn’s Law

Shaun Hipgrave, Director National Security Protect and Prepare, Home Office

– What does OfS Condition E6: Harassment and Sexual Misconduct mean for campus safety and security staff?

Nicola Campbell, Head of Conduct and Respect, University of York

– Critical Incidents – How To Win the Glitter Ball

Nick Aldworth, Managing Director Counter-Terrorism, Intelligence and Risk, Carlisle Support Services

– Preventing Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Abuse – A Campus Experience Approach

Sarah Cork, Milieu Associates

– British Standard for Suicide Prevention

Christine Clark, Training Facilitator, Merseyside Workplace Training

– S12 – Objectives and Opportunities

Paul Evans, Chair, S12 Security Guarding Leadership Group

Suppliers and AUSCO partners will be at an exhibition of products and services. All delegates will be able to visit in between workshops and talks to network, and learn. An Exhibition Opening and Welcome Reception as in recent previous years is on the Monday evening in The Sanctuary at the University of Exeter. On the Tuesday evening there will be Networking Evening. The Great Hall at Exeter will be the setting for a Black Tie Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on the Wednesday evening, when the winners of the AUCSO Awards will be announced.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming members, sector colleagues and valued supply partners to our 42nd Annual Conference. This year’s programme brings together an exceptional line-up of thought-provoking and highly topical speakers, alongside dedicated opportunities for meaningful networking and collaboration. The conference offers a vital forum to reconnect with peers, build new partnerships and share practical insight at a critical time for the sector.

“Last year saw record attendance, and we are ambitious to exceed that again in 2026. A highlight of the event will be the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on Wednesday night, where we will celebrate the outstanding achievements of security teams in 2025 and announce the winners of the 2026 AUCSO Awards. It promises to be an inspiring evening of recognition, reflection and celebration.”

Photo courtesy of Aucso; the 2025 conference, at the University of Warwick.