NHS counter fraud project

Project Athena is a trial launched by the NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA). Its aim; to prevent fraud and deliver a response by identifying patterns in data at scale, using data analytics.

The CFA, a special health authority tasked to lead against fraud, bribery and corruption in the NHS, says that data analytics is already used across the Health Service and is growing in importance in a range of areas, such as clinical decision making, and patient access. Athena will be using data analytics, with the expertise of CFA people, to reduce potential fraud losses to the NHS by ensuring that funding goes to where it is intended – patient care.

Alex Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer of the NHSCFA, said: “By using analytical techniques and tooling, alongside our deep understanding of fraud against the NHS, Project Athena will enable the NHSCFA to reduce losses from fraud so that money is redirected back into patient care. I am delighted the Department of Health and Social Care recognises the critical role counter fraud professionals play in enabling the NHS to deliver on its core objectives.”

A team is now being set up to lead the development of Athena, which has received the backing of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). A focus of the work will be fraud prevention, by finding patterns in data which are indicators of fraud.

Health Minister, Lord Markham said: “The Government is determined to crack down on NHS fraud and ensure that every penny of taxpayers’ money is spent on improving patient care. It is vital that we counter the ever-more sophisticated methods used by fraudsters targeting the NHS.

“Project Athena will use the latest data analytics tools to help the NHS stay ahead of the game, not only identifying cases of fraud, but preventing them from happening in the first place.”