The human element

Closing the cybersecurity skills gap is a strategic imperative for UK boards, writes Dr Peter Speight, Lodge Security NED.

About Peter: he’s a long-time consultant, and an author, most recently of Security Reimagined, reviewed in the January 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Across the UK’s corporate landscape, cybersecurity has evolved from a technical challenge to a boardroom priority. Yet despite the proliferation of frameworks, certifications, and new technologies, one unrelenting problem continues to undermine resilience, the human skills gap.

The UK faces an estimated shortfall of more than 3,000 qualified cyber professionals each year, a deficit that directly impacts the nation’s ability to protect its critical infrastructure, private sector operations, and public services. For Boards, this is no longer a peripheral concern delegated to the IT or Security Department. It is a strategic imperative that goes to the heart of business continuity, reputation, and shareholder confidence.

1. The Board’s Blind Spot

For many organisations, cyber risk is discussed in terms of technology, firewalls, endpoint protection, intrusion detection, and now AI-enabled monitoring. Yet the reality is that people remain the greatest vulnerability and the greatest defence.

When boards lack individuals with deep security literacy, decisions around investment, recruitment, and incident response become reactive rather than strategic. The absence of skilled professionals in operational and leadership roles results in under-resourced teams, overstretched SOCs, and fragmented oversight.

This human deficit has become a silent risk multiplier. Boards that fail to understand its implications often find themselves blindsided when incidents occur, discovering too late that the weakness lay not in their systems, but in their structure.

2. The Skills Gap Is Not Just Technical

The modern security environment demands far more than technical expertise. Today’s professionals must bridge disciplines, from cyber and physical security integration to crisis management, regulatory compliance, and ESG-aligned governance.

Lodge Security has observed, across both its consultancy and ARC/CSOC [alarm receiving centre-security operations centre] operations, that the best security outcomes emerge where technology, process, and human capability align. Yet across the market, many organisations still struggle to attract and retain individuals who can operate effectively in this integrated model.

Part of the problem lies in outdated job design. Security roles are often written narrowly around compliance or system management rather than risk leadership. This discourages strategic thinkers from entering or progressing within the profession. Boards must therefore re-imagine what a modern security leader looks like, a professional fluent in risk, governance, and human behaviour, not merely in code or CCTV feeds.

3. Why Retention Is the Real Crisis

Even when organisations succeed in recruiting strong cyber and security professionals, they often fail to keep them. Burnout, limited career progression, and inadequate recognition all play a role.

According to industry research, the average tenure for a cybersecurity manager is less than three years. In an era where continuity and trust are essential, this turnover undermines institutional knowledge and weakens organisational memory, the invisible glue that holds effective security practice together.

Retention, therefore, must be seen as a board-level KPI. Training budgets, recognition frameworks, and mentorship pathways should be built into corporate strategy, not treated as discretionary spend.

At Lodge Security, our “Eclipse” recruitment and talent development arm directly addresses this issue, helping clients identify, recruit, and nurture elite professionals who combine technical skill with strategic awareness. We believe that building this human capital is the true differentiator of modern resilience.

4. Building a Security Culture from the Top Down

Culture is often described as “what people do when no one is watching.” In the context of cybersecurity, this means empowering employees at every level to understand their role in risk reduction. Yet culture cannot be imposed; it must be modelled, beginning with the Board.

When non-executive directors (NEDs) take visible ownership of the security agenda, the rest of the organisation follows. Simple yet consistent actions, such as dedicating time at each Board meeting to review security posture, risk appetite, and talent metrics, create a culture where resilience becomes part of organisational identity, not a compliance checkbox.

Moreover, Boards must integrate human risk management into their overall governance framework. This includes regular skills assessments, structured succession planning for key cyber roles, and investment in both technical and soft-skill development.

Training programmes that combine incident simulation, leadership decision-making, and cross-functional collaboration can dramatically improve the quality of response when a real event occurs.

5. From Shortage to Strategy

The temptation for many boards is to treat the cybersecurity skills shortage as a market problem beyond their control, something to be solved by universities, the government, or the next generation. But the reality is that each organisation has agency.

Boards that take a strategic workforce planning approach, mapping future capability requirements against business growth, threat evolution, and digital transformation roadmaps, will move from crisis management to foresight.

Partnerships with specialist organisations such as Lodge Service’s Eclipse division allow access to a national pool of vetted professionals, from SOC analysts and intelligence officers to security consultants and strategic advisors. This model ensures that capability gaps are identified early and filled intelligently, with professionals who align with organisational culture and risk appetite.

6. The Convergence Challenge

An additional complexity is the growing convergence between physical and cyber security. As AI, IoT, and automation connect everything from access control systems to logistics fleets, the boundary between physical risk and cyber threat has dissolved.

This convergence demands professionals capable of understanding both domains simultaneously, individuals who can translate a network breach into an operational impact, or a site intrusion into a data exposure event. Lodge Security integrated ARC/CSOC platform exemplifies how technology and human intelligence can operate seamlessly. Yet without trained people to interpret, escalate, and act upon these signals, even the best systems become blind. The “human in the loop” remains indispensable.

7. The Role of NEDs and Senior Leadership

Non-Executive Directors play a crucial role in ensuring that the organisation’s cyber and security posture is credible, transparent, and aligned with strategic objectives. This includes:

Challenging assumptions about the organisation’s readiness.

about the organisation’s readiness. Ensuring diversity of expertise at Board level, including members with genuine security and risk credentials.

at Board level, including members with genuine security and risk credentials. Mandating regular independent assurance reviews , not only of systems but of human capability.

, not only of systems but of human capability. Supporting leadership pipelines, ensuring that the next generation of security leaders is mentored and visible.

By embedding security literacy into the DNA of corporate governance, NEDs can transform cybersecurity from a cost centre into a source of competitive advantage.

8. A Call to Action

The cybersecurity skills gap will not close through technology alone. It demands a concerted effort across education, recruitment, and leadership. Boards must move beyond compliance and towards capability building, recognising that resilience is, above all, a human achievement.

Lodge Security continues to champion this integrated approach, uniting consultancy expertise, operational intelligence, and the Eclipse recruitment platform to support clients in building the next generation of security talent.

In a world defined by uncertainty, it is people, not platforms, that ultimately determine whether an organisation thrives or fails. The challenge for UK Boards is clear: invest in the human element today, or risk becoming tomorrow’s cautionary tale.