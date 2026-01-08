Recognising daily efforts of frontline officers

When we think of first responders, our minds conjure images of blue lights, police uniforms and paramedics rushing to incidents. Emergency services are there to protect us when we are at risk and intercept incidents before they escalate. However, they cannot be everywhere at once. Security officers act as another front line, supporting these essential services, says Kieran Mackie, pictured. He’s managing director at the guarding firm Amulet, employee owned, Luton-based and a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors; and among the newest elected members of the S12 group of guarding company chiefs.

The past year, crime rates in England and Wales stand at 9.3 million cases (June 2024 to June 2025), and within that, knife crime stands at 51,527 offences. Officers play an integral role in deterring criminal acts and serving as a physical reminder of public safety. Security officers are often first at the scene to handle situations effectively and safely before emergency services arrive. That bravery deserves to be spoken about and rewarded, far and wide.

Officers’ stories

Officers’ work is a mix of public safety, community support and emergency response. They manage complex mental health crises, identify vulnerable individuals, and de-escalate high-pressure situations, all while remaining approachable community members and brand ambassadors. I have seen officers involved in incredible acts of bravery. For example, in Bolton, one incident involved two men, one with a machete, who were fighting each other and members of the public. The Bolton team immediately sprang into action, tracking the men as they fled and providing the police with their exact locations, leading to their detention. In that moment, these officers looked past any risk of injury to themselves to protect the public and support law enforcement, preventing the assailants from escaping, becoming untraceable or causing serious injuries.

Security is also about helping beyond your remit when people are in need. When a man was attacked by an XL Bully dog, two officers freed the man from the dog’s grip and took him to the hospital when faced with long ambulance wait times. These officers stepped immediately into harm’s way, saved the individual from a possibly deadly attack, and provided follow-up support when another emergency service was overrun.

These stories are not just isolated incidents; emergencies occur every day. More recently, in Manchester, a man with a large kitchen knife entered a train station. Our officers managed to obtain the weapon and restrain the male. Members of the public also tried to intervene, but officers were able to calm the crowd and coordinate police assistance to apprehend the male. Without officer presence, this incident could have turned into a catastrophic event.

Importance of recognition

These examples represent just some of the realities of frontline security work, but officers do an incredible job day in, day out, no matter the situations they face. Acknowledging the efforts of security officers through robust internal schemes is crucial for building support networks and delivering motivated security services.

Many security organisations prioritise industry awards and hosting annual award events. For example, our Amulets create a formal space to recognise and reward officers with welcome packs, physical trophies, entertainment and a dinner. As well as recognising standout acts of bravery, they celebrate consistent effort, the years of service team members have, and other significant milestones.

These awards allow us to celebrate individuals like Daniel Smith. He won the Heart of Amulet category for his safeguarding work that engaged with the wider community. When he found young homeless people were using local train stations as places to stay, he set up a referral scheme with a local youth homelessness charity to help find the individuals safe accommodation. Awarding efforts like these publicly appreciates the non-emergency work officers do day in, day out.

But these acts of recognition also shouldn’t be limited to once a year. In an industry where officers often work 12-hour shifts in small teams, if not alone, there is a need to dedicate time and resources to frontline celebrations frequently. Consider quarterly awards that contribute to a yearly ceremony, to embed recognition more regularly into colleagues’ work. For everyday operations, develop small on-the-spot rewards that immediately show colleagues that their work is appreciated, like vouchers or smaller tokens of gratitude.

Employees receiving high-quality recognition are around 65 per cent less likely to actively search for a new role, so these acts bolster business continuity, all while bringing staff together.

Supporting the officer

Modern security officers are proving that they are more than a professional safeguarding presence. They are true community members and another branch of our vital emergency services. When they put themselves forward for awards or receive nominations, they are reminded of the difference their career makes to the people they serve every day. This can be easy to forget when safeguarding is simply “the job”.

Our industry needs to dedicate resources to celebrating our people and the incredible work they do. Yes, they save lives, but their presence and care also make the communities around them safer every day. Officers who feel valued perform better, and workplaces that support a culture of recognition develop through the collective effort of their officers.