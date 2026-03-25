When supply chains fail 

Supply chain resilience now sits at the centre of organisational risk, argues Gavin Wilson, Director of Physical Security and Risk, at the consultancy Toro Solutions.

For a long time, supply chains were treated mainly as a commercial issue. Cost, speed and efficiency came first, while risk was something to manage afterwards. That mindset is no longer realistic.

Most organisations now operate in a world where disruption is normal rather than exceptional. Political instability, regulation, market concentration and environmental shocks increasingly shape supply decisions. These pressures are not temporary and they are rarely within the control of any single organisation. As a result, supply chains must be treated as risk systems in their own right as they have become a core part of organisational resilience.

Risk landscape

The way supply chains behave is changing, geopolitical tensions are already reshaping trade. Routes are disrupted, energy supplies are less predictable and access to critical materials can change almost overnight. Sanctions and export controls are now common tools, often introduced with little warning and unclear knock-on effects. In some sectors, national security has become just as important as cost or technical capability when choosing suppliers.

At the same time, many supply chains are more concentrated than they appear. Entire industries depend on a small number of countries or firms for key components and services. These dependencies are often hidden. At a surface level, organisations may think they are diversified, only to discover that when something breaks that several of their suppliers rely on the same upstream source or region.

Climate disruption adds further pressure to this. Extreme weather is damaging infrastructure, cutting production and increasing volatility in agriculture, transport and energy. These impacts are uneven, hard to forecast and are rarely limited to a single location.

The real problem is often then how these risks combine. Political decisions trigger regulatory shocks, climate events spill into economic crises and high concentration means local failures spread quickly. The result is a level of systemic fragility that most supply chains were never built to handle. The consequences of supply chain disruption now extend far beyond missed delivery dates.

Revenue impact is often the most immediate effect, particularly where unmet demand pushes customers towards competitors seen as more reliable. In regulated sectors, this is frequently compounded by contractual penalties or supervisory attention, especially where disruption affects critical services.

Operationally, disruption increasingly leads to production shutdowns. In highly integrated environments, the loss of a single component or upstream dependency can bring entire operations to a halt. These failures are rarely purely technical more often, they reflect structural fragility created by concentrated sourcing, limited redundancy and poor visibility beyond immediate suppliers.

Cost pressures follow quickly. Emergency sourcing usually means weaker negotiating power, higher freight and substitution costs and lower assurance standards. Margins erode fast and decisions made under pressure often introduce new risks that persist long after the original disruption has passed. Regulatory exposure is also increasing. Supervisors are paying closer attention to third-party risk, operational resilience and data sovereignty.

Reputational damage tends to last longest. Organisations that appear unprepared or slow to respond often lose trust with customers, partners and investors, even when the original cause sits outside their control. In many sectors, this combination of commercial, operational, regulatory and reputational impact has meant supply chain failure has become a genuine threat to organisational viability.

Resilience in practical terms

Resilience is often discussed in abstract terms but in practice it is largely about information and governance. It starts with understanding who suppliers are, what they depend on, and where real points of fragility exist. This requires visibility beyond Tier 1 and a willingness to examine dependencies that sit several layers down.

Due diligence also needs to go beyond financial health. Cyber security, regulatory exposure, ownership structures, political risk and operational maturity all shape real-world resilience. For many organisations, scenario planning only becomes meaningful once it is grounded in real-world disruption. Walking supply chains through plausible geopolitical, regulatory or environmental shocks quickly reveals where dependencies sit and which decisions would need to be taken under pressure. Those insights are far more valuable when they shape procurement and investment choices in advance, rather than during an incident.

Initial due diligence is only the starting point. Supplier risk changes as organisations change. Ownership shifts, new vulnerabilities appear and controls weaken or strengthen. Organisations that handle this well treat supply chain risk as part of day-to-day governance and their overall security strategy.

The limits of efficiency-led design

Many existing supply chains were built for stability. They assume predictable markets, reliable transport and relatively low political or environmental interference. That design logic still dominates procurement decisions in many organisations. Cost and performance remain the primary selection criteria. Resilience is often considered only after disruption occurs. The problem is not that efficiency is wrong, but that it is incomplete. Systems optimised for minimal redundancy and maximum throughput tend to perform poorly under stress. When disruption occurs, options are limited and expensive.

Organisations that perform better under pressure usually share a few characteristics. They have clearer visibility into their dependencies. They maintain more active relationships with key suppliers. They involve risk, security and compliance functions earlier in procurement decisions and they accept some degree of redundancy where the cost of failure is high. None of this eliminates disruption but it does reduce the likelihood that disruption turns into a crisis the organisation cannot absorb.

Supply chains as governance issues

One of the reasons supply chain risk persists is structural rather than technical. In most organisations, responsibility for suppliers still sits largely within procurement and commercial teams. Their incentives are cost control, performance and continuity of service. Risk, resilience and security considerations tend to sit elsewhere, often consulted late or only after something has gone wrong.

This separation creates predictable blind spots. Commercial decisions shape exposure long before risk teams are involved, and by the time dependencies are properly understood, contracts are already in place and options are limited. The organisation may technically “own” third-party risk, but in practice has little ability to influence it.

Where resilience is handled more effectively, the difference is less about tools and more about how decisions are made. Risk, security and compliance functions are involved earlier in supplier selection, rather than being asked to review arrangements that are already agreed. Senior leaders have clearer sight of where dependencies are concentrated and which relationships would be difficult to replace, not just how suppliers are performing commercially. The practical effect is not the elimination of disruption. It is that when disruption occurs, it is better understood, managed more deliberately and less likely to escalate into something that threatens the wider organisation.

A different way of thinking about continuity

In today’s ecosystem, supply chain resilience is about managing persistent uncertainty.

Organisations that continue to treat supply chains as purely commercial systems are likely to remain exposed to shocks they cannot influence and dependencies they do not fully understand.

Those that approach supply chains as risk systems tend to have better governance, clearer accountability and more credible continuity planning. In practice, the distinction is simple. Some organisations wait for disruption and then react. Others assume disruption is inevitable and design accordingly.