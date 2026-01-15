Careers fair

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, January 15, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Alarm Project Manager / England
Fire Service Manager / England
Fire Alarm Project Manager / England
Fire Commissioning Manager / England
Small Works Manager / England
Security Design Engineer / England
Senior Fire and Security Engineer / WS13, Lichfield, Staffordshire
Security Systems Auditor / Cumbria
Technical Specialist – Safety & Security / Camberley, UK
Global Supply Chain Manager / Letchworth, UK
Post a Job Ad
Training

Careers fair

by Mark Rowe

Birmingham City Football Club is the venue for Skills for Security’s 2026 Careers Fair. On the morning of March 26, it’ll bring together employers, industry brands and career seekers.

It’ll run from 9.30am to 1.30pm and follows last year’s launch event (pictured). It offers young people considering a career in fire and security a place to explore career pathways, apprenticeships, and what training is on offer. As organisers point out, the sector continues to face well-documented skills shortages. Employers report difficulties in recruiting, and retaining, trained engineers, installers and technicians. By connecting employers directly with potential entrants, the fair aims to support long-term workforce planning and raise awareness of the varied career opportunities available.

David Scott, Managing Director of Skills for Security, says: “The feedback from last year’s inaugural Careers Fair showed just how valuable it is for the industry to come together in person to discuss skills, training and entry routes. There is a real need to attract new talent into fire and security and to help individuals see and understand the rewarding long-term career paths our sector offers.”

The event is aimed at school and college students, as well as those looking for employment in the West Midlands, and will give employers a chance to engage with individuals interested in apprenticeships; meanwhile providing those attending with details of qualifications, training routes and career progression. Industry partners will be there to discuss technology and sector events, while Skills for Security staff will be sharing tips on funding, recruitment support and CV building.

David added: “Addressing the skills shortage requires a coordinated effort for the fire and security industry. We believe events like this help employers connect with future talent and give individuals a realistic view of the opportunities available, which is essential if the sector is to continue growing and adapting.”

Register interest

To register your interest for the event as an employer in the West Midlands register here: https://bit.ly/SFSBhamEmployer. And to register for the event as a guest, register here:  https://bit.ly/SFSBhamGuest.

Related News

  • Training

    Ruth Henig Scholarship

    by Mark Rowe

    Through the Security Institute, a first 14 recipients have received The Baroness Ruth Henig Scholarship. It’s named after the distinguished public servants,…

  • Training

    CREST CAMP launched

    by Mark Rowe

    The not-for-profit body CREST has launched CREST CAMP, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). It’ll run in ten…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close