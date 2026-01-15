Birmingham City Football Club is the venue for Skills for Security’s 2026 Careers Fair. On the morning of March 26, it’ll bring together employers, industry brands and career seekers.

It’ll run from 9.30am to 1.30pm and follows last year’s launch event (pictured). It offers young people considering a career in fire and security a place to explore career pathways, apprenticeships, and what training is on offer. As organisers point out, the sector continues to face well-documented skills shortages. Employers report difficulties in recruiting, and retaining, trained engineers, installers and technicians. By connecting employers directly with potential entrants, the fair aims to support long-term workforce planning and raise awareness of the varied career opportunities available.

David Scott, Managing Director of Skills for Security, says: “The feedback from last year’s inaugural Careers Fair showed just how valuable it is for the industry to come together in person to discuss skills, training and entry routes. There is a real need to attract new talent into fire and security and to help individuals see and understand the rewarding long-term career paths our sector offers.”

The event is aimed at school and college students, as well as those looking for employment in the West Midlands, and will give employers a chance to engage with individuals interested in apprenticeships; meanwhile providing those attending with details of qualifications, training routes and career progression. Industry partners will be there to discuss technology and sector events, while Skills for Security staff will be sharing tips on funding, recruitment support and CV building.

David added: “Addressing the skills shortage requires a coordinated effort for the fire and security industry. We believe events like this help employers connect with future talent and give individuals a realistic view of the opportunities available, which is essential if the sector is to continue growing and adapting.”

Register interest

To register your interest for the event as an employer in the West Midlands register here: https://bit.ly/SFSBhamEmployer. And to register for the event as a guest, register here: https://bit.ly/SFSBhamGuest.