City Group Security, an ACS Pacesetters guarding company based in London, has recently appointed James Wall as their Finance Director.

In previous positions, James was responsible for overseeing the finance department, managing month-end processes, and presenting financial results to the board. His merging and integrating of multiple acquired companies shows his ability to handle complex financial scenarios and drive operational efficiency, the security firm reports.

James, pictured, has served as the Financial Controller where he showed his proficiency in project accounting and financial management. He comes with a professional qualification from ICAEW, the chartered accountancy body; and an educational background in accountancy and financial management.

Outside of work, James is an active member and Treasurer of the Petts Wood Runners running club in Kent.

Cara Clarke, Group Commercial Director said: “I welcome James Wall the new finance director to our team. We are truly excited to have James on board to lead the finance function through our business growth trajectory and drive operational efficiency. His expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success.”