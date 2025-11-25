Global Top 50 Company

Suprema, the AI-powered security and access control product company, has been recognized by A&S magazine as a ‘2025 Global Top 50 Security Company’, marking its 15th consecutive year on the list. A&S ranks the world’s top security companies annually based on revenue and profitability. Suprema has secured its place on this list since 2011.

asmag.com’s 2025 technology survey identifies AI analytics, unmanned security platforms, AI agents, cybersecurity, IoT, and hybrid-cloud architecture as key drivers of growth. BioStar X, Suprema’s flagship unified security platform, features AI automation for predictive security with integration of access control and real-time video intelligence delivering operational visibility. Also, BioStar Air, a biometric-native and cloud-based access control platform, is the South Korean firm adds suited for multi-site operations due to its zero on-premises requirements and fully remote cloud management. Suprema’s edge AI technology built into facial authentication and fingerprint recognition devices such as BioStation 3 and BioStation 2a, has proven real-world performance in global markets, the firm adds.

“This recognition as a Global Top 50 security company for 15 consecutive years reflects our dedication to advancing security industry worldwide,” said Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “AI-powered automation, cloud-native platforms, and advanced cybersecurity are reshaping our industry. Suprema will continue to deliver intelligent, integrated, and future-ready solutions that keep organizations secure and resilient in a rapidly changing landscape.”