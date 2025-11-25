Camera combines multifocal sensors, AI

New from Dallmeier is the Panomera V8 camera. The German video surveillance product manufacturer says that it combines multifocal sensors and artificial intelligence, for a 180 degree view without blind spots and with precise analytics, even over large areas.

With eight lenses, eight sensors, and eight AI chips, the Panomera V8 achieves a 180-degree field of view and enables coverage of a very large area with one camera. Through a complex process, the eight systems are integrated into one overview image, and the neural networks are logically linked. This the makers say increases the efficiency, precision, and reliability of human operators and AI assistance systems. This allows a variety of areas, airports and ports, logistics areas and stadiums, and critical infrastructure, to be captured and evaluated.

As for the 180 degree field of view, this eliminates the biggest weakness of many video analysis systems: incomplete, patchy, or duplicate image data, the firm adds. This allows analytics options using both Dallmeier’s own AI analytics apps and solutions from technology partners. Complete capture of a scene allows for in-depth evaluations – whether for incident analytics, movement pattern analytics (for controlling queues, crowd management, or parking lot management), or tracking complex processes for business intelligence, besides security. For instance, people and objects can be located in seconds based on external characteristics, such as clothing or bags. Flows of people or vehicles can be recorded, and large areas can be secured against unauthorised intrusion – all with the developers add fewer false alarms.

Christian Linthaler, Chief Sales Officer at Dallmeier, says: “With Panomera V8, the camera becomes an important source of data. Our customers benefit not only from maximum security, but also from valuable insights into their processes – a double added value that goes far beyond classic CCTV.”

As with all Panomera models, the V8 series covers large areas, meaning fewer cameras, masts, and cables are needed than with conventional systems. This reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) the company adds.