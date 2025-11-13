Five trends shaping IT priorities for 2026

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

November 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025
May 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
FEATURED VIDEO
ST25 Promo Video
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, November 13, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Fire alarm service engineer / England
Security service engineer / England
Security service engineer / England
Fire alarm service engineer / England
Security Service Engineer / England
Field Service Technician – Dallas / Dallas, TX
Technical Sales and Customer Liaison / Hertfordshire
Security Installation Engineer / England
Security Service Engineer / England
Security Service Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
IT Security

Five trends shaping IT priorities for 2026

by Mark Rowe

As we look toward 2026, the IT landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, writes Scott Gray, Product Marketing Manager, 11:11 Systems.

The forces of digital transformation, persistent security threats, and economic pressures are compelling organisations to build more resilient, efficient, and intelligent infrastructure. For IT leaders, navigating these changes requires a clear vision and a practical strategy. The following predictions highlight five key trends that’ll shape IT priorities, defining the path to modernisation, protection, and operational excellence over the coming years.

Cloud Modernisation and Hybrid-by-Default

Enterprises will fully standardise on hybrid and multi-cloud architectures to optimise for cost, cyber resilience, and compliance. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) will emerge as a critical enabler, offering the on-demand, software-defined connectivity needed to manage distributed environments. Expect centralised policies, usage-based pricing, and simpler integration across data centres, clouds, and edge sites. This shift will also accelerate the adoption of container platforms and cloud-native databases, while legacy applications are modernised through APIs and microservices. To control complexity, FinOps, and automated governance will become essential for managing spend and security.

Cybersecurity Resilience and Zero Trust Maturity

Organisations will deepen their commitment to cyber resilience by maturing their zero trust security models. The increasing use of AI in cybersecurity tools will drive a focus on continuous verification, identity-first controls, and a significant reduction of the attack surface. Pervasive multifactor authentication (MFA), passwordless solutions, and micro-segmentation will become standard practice. AI-powered automation and threat intelligence will be instrumental in enhancing detection and response capabilities, drastically reducing threat dwell times and allowing teams to neutralise attacks faster.

Data Management and Analytics at Scale

In 2026, companies will invest heavily in unified data platforms that combine data lakes and warehouses with integrated governance, lineage, and quality controls. The goal is to create a single source of truth that powers the entire organisation. Real-time pipelines and event streaming will deliver faster insights, empowering business teams with self-service analytics. This move will elevate data to the level of a core business product, with a strong focus on cataloguing and standardised semantics to improve trust, discovery, and reuse across departments.

Automation and IT Operations Modernisation

IT teams will expand automation well beyond basic tasks to include complex workflows in provisioning, deployments, patching, and incident response. AIOps and advanced observability will correlate data from disparate systems to accelerate root-cause analysis and predict issues before they impact users. The adoption of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and GitOps will improve consistency and rollback safety, leading to higher service reliability, fewer manual errors, and faster, more dependable delivery cycles for new services and applications.

Edge Computing and IoT Expansion

The expansion of IoT and the demand for real-time applications will push compute resources closer to users, devices, and remote sites. This shift to the edge reduces latency and conserves bandwidth, enabling new efficiencies. Standardised edge stacks will simplify secure device onboarding, local data processing, and remote management, with critical data synchronised to the cloud for aggregation and analysis. Industrial, retail, and smart city use cases will see significant gains in responsiveness and resilience, unlocking new business opportunities.

Charting Your Course for 2026

These trends paint a clear picture of the future: an intelligent, automated, and distributed IT ecosystem built on a foundation of security and resilience. To prepare, leaders should prioritise a hybrid cloud strategy, mature their zero trust programs, unify data platforms, double down on automation, and begin piloting edge use cases.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close