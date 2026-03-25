Blackwired, ARMIS partner

Blackwired , a cybersecurity firm which offers 3D threat visualisation, has entered a strategic alliance with ARMIS International LLC ( ARMIS ), a consulting consortium.

The two firms are looking to work on defence, government and commercial sector cyber resilience. ARMIS International works in real-world operational crises, translating its knowledge into actionable frameworks for decision makers in mission critical programmes. Blackwired’s ThirdWatch platform combines 3D threat visualisation, threat intelligence and its Aim-Ready-Fire (ARFi) methodology to deliver cyber protection.

“We are proud to partner with ARMIS International in advancing mission-critical initiatives that tackle the most complex challenges facing our industry. Together, we are redefining cybersecurity by delivering cutting-edge technologies that break from conventional thinking – introducing an innovative platform designed to predict and neutralise cyber threats before they ever materialise. Blackwired stands tall as one of the few pre-emptive cyber security providers in the market today,” says Jeremy Samide, CEO of Blackwired, pictured.

“Adversaries don’t distinguish between consumer, commercial, and government environments; and neither should our approach to defending them. Blackwired brings a powerful capability that scales across these domains, and together we’re focused on delivering that capability in a way that meets the trust, compliance, and mission requirements of US government, allies, and critical infrastructure partners,” says Dave Cosnotti, CEO, ARMIS International.