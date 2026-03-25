Blackwired, ARMIS partner

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April 2026
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TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
Alex Laurie, Senior Vice President at the identity security product firm Ping Identity, writes of a cyber-threat trend that businesses must be…
John Trest, Chief Learning Officer at the cyber firm VIPRE Security Group, pictured, says that physical security behaviours offer compelling parallels to…
Sunday, November 30 marks three years since ChatGPT was released to the public. In that time, OpenAI’s generative AI (GenAI) has changed…
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