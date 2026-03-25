Gallagher, barox integration

barox Kommunikation AG has announced an integration with Gallagher Security’s site management platform, Command Centre, to provide monitoring and diagnostics covering access control, security networks, and network infrastructure.

This new integration enables operators using Command Centre to monitor and manage barox network switches and connected devices from the platform.

barox has been embedding monitoring and management tools into its switching products. This enables clients to manage the IP security network. This Gallagher Command Centre integration is to the barox Layer 3 managed switch range.

Users can access network management from Command Centre. These features include network topology visualisation for diagnostics and rapid fault resolution, as well as remote reboot of IP devices and switch ports within the Command Centre interface. SNMP trap alerts, including security and cyber alerts, are sent into Command Centre and automatic discovery and configuration prompts for connected devices enable identification of network changes and set-up.

These capabilities allow a security user to diagnose and remedy issues across the security network through a single platform. The firms add that the operational benefits can include reduced site visits. The platform also allows use of operational staff, rather than requiring specialised network engineers for diagnostics and trouble-shooting.

Matt Wills, European Technical Manager at Gallagher said: “When I initially witnessed the powerful set of unique diagnostic tools available with barox switches, I knew straightaway that a barox integration with Command Centre would provide significant value add to our government and high security clients. With this integration, our long-term technical partnership with barox will undoubtedly unlock more business value for Channel Partners and End Users. We are delighted to be partnering with barox to provide deeper network integration for our Command Centre End-User and installer customers.”

Rudolf Rohr, barox Co-founder & Managing partner said: “We are thrilled to announce our new technology partnership with Gallagher Security. The deep integration between barox and Gallagher Security’s Command Centre represents a major step forward in enhancing Command Centre users’ ability to quickly diagnose and resolve security network issues. The strong synergies between our organisations, both geographically and within the high-security sector, creates exciting opportunities to expand our joint presence and deliver even greater value to customers, worldwide.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Matt Wills for his outstanding support and encouragement throughout the integration process.”