Cyber confidence gap

Self-assurance and confidence is an essential and hard-earned skill for business leaders. Boards are expected to provide clarity during volatility and reassurance during disruption. However, cyber security presents a challenge: technology evolves continuously, threat actors adapt at speed and regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify. Within this environment, many organisations express belief in their cyber resilience, even as the underlying systems and risks evolve beneath them. In this context, confidence rooted in assumption can diverge quickly from assurance grounded in operational evidence, says Sean Tilley, Senior Director Sales EMEA, 11:11 Systems.

Recent research from 11:11 Systems suggests that belief deserves a closer look. In our global survey of more than 800 senior IT leaders, 82 per cent reported experiencing at least one cyberattack in the past year, of which 57 per cent faced two or more attacks. At the same time, 81 per cent believe their organisations are overconfident in their recovery capabilities. These findings present a serious disconnect between confidence and reality and signal that boards must seek demonstrable evidence that their cyber resilience plans are in place and can withstand real-world pressure. This resilience is defined by the proven ability to restore critical services within tolerable business impact thresholds.

Boardroom

High-profile incidents across the UK illustrate how quickly a cyber event escalates into an enterprise-wide issue. The disruption at Jaguar Land Rover affected production and supply chains, while the attack impacting Marks & Spencer exposed the commercial consequences of downtime across online trading and stock systems. Often, reputational damage and operational paralysis unfold simultaneously, which is an issue that affects a business well beyond its IT function. Under the UK Corporate Governance Code, boards retain responsibility for maintaining robust risk management and internal control systems, placing cyber resilience squarely within their remit.

Such incidents underline a broader lesson: downtime carries measurable commercial impact. Boards can respond by reframing recovery metrics in business terms, such as revenue exposure per hour, risk of customer loss, contractual obligations, and regulatory reporting timelines. Obligations under frameworks such as the UK’s Data Protection Legislation and the NIS2 Directive reinforce that recovery capability carries formal accountability as well as commercial consequence. When recovery capability is translated into financial and operational language, resilience becomes embedded within mainstream governance rather than treated as a specialist concern.

Hidden risk of untested assumptions

Many organisations possess documented recovery plans, backup environments and incident response procedures. On paper, these safeguards appear comprehensive. The vulnerability emerges when plans are insufficiently tested against realistic and evolving threat scenarios, creating a gap between preparedness in theory and operational readiness. The presence of backups alone does not guarantee recoverability, particularly as modern ransomware campaigns increasingly seek to compromise or encrypt recovery environments themselves.

Closing that gap requires discipline and regular validation. Scenario-based stress testing, executive simulations and independent review provide boards with tangible insight into how systems and teams perform under pressure. By institutionalising testing and learning cycles, organisations replace assumptions with evidence and ensure that recovery capability reflects current threat realities rather than historical comfort. From our experience facilitating table-top ransomware scenarios, we are struck by how every team that participates works differently. This indicates there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to disaster response, so it is of high importance that boards take the time to learn how their individual teams respond to crises, and what measurements to put in place to remedy identified weaknesses.

Resilience as a measure of governance

Markets, regulators and stakeholders increasingly view operational resilience as a hallmark of organisational maturity. When recovery mechanisms falter, the consequences extend from disrupted operations to intensified regulatory scrutiny, insurance disputes, and erosion of customer confidence. Cyber insurers are also placing greater emphasis on independently validated recovery controls, making evidence-based resilience a financial as well as operational consideration. In this environment, resilience shapes perceptions of leadership credibility and long-term stability.

Boards can strengthen that credibility by integrating cyber recovery oversight into enterprise risk management frameworks. Regular reporting, independent validation and clear accountability at board level establish resilience as a governed discipline. Aligning cyber recovery scrutiny with the rigour applied to financial oversight ensures that confidence is supported by transparent performance measures.

Cyber incidents will remain a feature of business for as long as we remain digital. The difference between temporary disruption and sustained damage lies in the speed and certainty of recovery. Organisations that rely solely on internal assurance risk discovering weaknesses at the worst possible moment. Boards that seek proof through testing and measurement place their confidence on firmer ground. In doing so, they signal to investors, regulators and customers that resilience is embedded within strategic decision-making. As UK cyber and resilience expectations continue to evolve, the threshold for preparedness is unlikely to remain static. As UK organisations navigate an increasingly complex risk landscape, validated cyber recovery capability stands as a defining expression of responsible and confident leadership.