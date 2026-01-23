Asda contract

A multi-year security contract with Asda has gone to Mitie. The contractor will deliver services across over 1,100 UK sites including Asda Superstores, Supermarkets, Living and Express stores. The contract firm has provided security across Asda’s logistics estate since July 2019.

Mitie points to a flexible guarding which enables security resources to be allocated to the locations most in need, and the introduction of store detectives based on data insight. Asda stores will also be connected to a 24-7 central operations hub providing remote monitoring services across the estate. More than 2,000 will transfer to the contractor under TUPE.

As for sustainability, Mitie being one of the UK’s larger electric vehicle (EV) fleet operators, the contractor will be integrating an initial 67 EVs into the contract.

Jason Towse, Managing Director Business Services at Mitie, said: “We are proud to be strengthening our partnership with Asda, supporting them as they advance their security approaches to crack down on escalating retail crime and enhance store safety for both colleagues and customers. We look forward to welcoming new colleagues and equipping them with specialised training and development opportunities so that collaboratively, we can work towards creating safer communities for everyone.”

And Liz Evans, Chief Commercial Officer Non-food & Retail, Asda, said: “Like many retailers, we have seen a sharp rise in retail crime, with more than 30,000 incidents of verbal abuse and physical assaults recorded in our stores last year. The safety of our colleagues and customers is our absolute priority, and we are taking decisive action to strengthen protection across our estate.

“We are investing in a partnership with Mitie to implement a comprehensive, professionally trained and technology enhanced security presence in our stores. This includes SIA licensed security guards, undercover detectives, rapid response units and dedicated teams for higher risk locations, all supported by a 24/7 central operations hub to ensure swift, coordinated action whenever it’s needed.”