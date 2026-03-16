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Guarding

MS Webb non-exec

by Mark Rowe

Trevor Adams has become a NonExecutive Director to the board of MS Webb Group, the enforcement, security and property services firm.

Trevor, pictured, joins the board after a banking career with Handelsbanken, where he has served as Branch Manager of the Dartford branch since 2008, delivering corporate and private banking services to SME and larger corporate clients. A graduate of the University of Manchester with a BSc (Hons) in Financial Services, Trevor brings over 18 years of branch leadership, along with expertise in customer service, risk awareness, and client relationship management.

Joe Webb, Director at MS Webb, said: “We are delighted to welcome Trevor to the board. His track record in building longterm relationships and his understanding of the SME and corporate landscape will be invaluable as we continue to grow the MS Webb group. Trevor’s perspective from many years in relationship banking will strengthen our governance and help ensure we remain firmly focused on the needs of our clients and partners.”

And Trevor Adams said: “I am very pleased to be joining MS Webb at such an exciting point in the company’s journey. I have known the business, the Webb family and the rest of the board for a number of years and have seen firsthand the emphasis they place on professionalism, integrity and service. I look forward to supporting the board and management team as they continue to develop the group and build on its strong foundations.”

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