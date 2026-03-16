Carbon certification

The contractor Corps Security has been awarded Platinum certification by Neutral Carbon Zone (NCZ), upgrading from Gold status in its third year of working with the carbon assessment body. The London-based security services provider recorded a total carbon footprint of 6,184.85 tCO₂e for the 2025 calendar year. That’s a 19pc reduction from its 2024 amount.

Between 2024 and 2025, Corps’ Scope one direct emissions fell by 35pc, driven by the transition of the company fleet to electric vehicles, which saw company car emissions drop by nearly 39pc. Scope two emissions from electricity reduced by more than 94pc due to renewable energy sources. Scope three indirect emissions, which account for most of the Corps’s total footprint, fell by 18pc. That’s put down to reductions across employee commuting, and home working, purchased goods and services, and well-to-tank emissions.

When measured against revenue, the total carbon footprint per £1m of turnover fell by over 29 per cent between 2024 and 2025, from 65,919 kgCO₂e to 46,678 kgCO₂e, even as the business grew its revenue by more than 14pc. Achieving Platinum status represents the highest tier of NCZ certification.

About the report

NCZ’s carbon footprint reporting recognises organisations that measure their full organisational and operational footprint in line with internationally recognised standards, including the WRI/WBCSD Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard and ISO 14064-1:2018. The assessment covers Scope one, two and three emissions.

Sharon McLaren, Quality and Compliance Manager at Corps Security, said: “This Platinum certification from Neutral Carbon Zone reflects the sustained decarbonisation effort from people across our organisation. Progress like this shows that our colleagues are equally committed to our sustainability journey, and our efforts are translating into clear results. We will continue building our sustainable practices aligned with our People, Planet, Purpose philosophy.”

Next steps

NCZ identified several priorities for the next reporting period. These included further developing staff participation in commuting surveys to strengthen data quality, conducting more in-depth supply chain analysis to identify further efficiencies, and standardising energy and fuel data collection processes.

Verified veteran-owned

The Corps meanwhile has been awarded Corporate Ready certification by Veteran Owned UK (VOUK), a UK directory of organisations owned by UK veterans. The certification recognises the security specialist as a verified veteran-owned business.

The Corps was originally the Corps of Commissionaires, created to support injured servicemen returning from the Crimean War (1854-6). The certification confirms that all Corps trustees are military veterans, exceeding the 51 per cent threshold required for the Veteran Owned Business designation. The Corporate Ready standard signifies that Corps meets VOUK’s procurement standards, qualifies to work with large corporate partners, provides confidence for supplier diversity spend, and is listed in a database used by corporate sourcing teams.

Wider military community

In 2021, Corps was awarded Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) gold status, and encourages its suppliers, partners and customers to show their own commitment to the armed forces community. Its Corps Veteran Association (CVA), set up in 2022, is led by ex-services employees and provides camaraderie and a safe space for veterans to share experiences.

Nigel Horne, Corps Divisional Director and Chairman and Co-Founder of the CVA, said: “Being recognised as a Corporate Ready veteran-owned business by VOUK is a powerful reaffirmation of who we are and what we stand for. Corps was founded in 1859 with a very special social mission – to provide meaningful employment for veterans returning from the Crimean War, and that commitment to the armed forces community continues to define us today. As a social enterprise, our profit is reinvested in our people and our purpose, with the veteran community remaining firmly at the heart of everything we do.”

Mike Bullock, Corps CEO adds: ‘’This formal, and very special certification confirms what Corps is all about and our unwavering dedication to veterans. Our Trustees have all served in the British armed forces and will continue to protect Corps’ social mission with true passion and the interests of our veterans at the forefront of everything we do. We are a diverse business and we hope our veterans, colleagues, partners and customers, both current and future, will value the significance of this milestone in Corps’ journey, as much as we do.’’