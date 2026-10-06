Facilities services contractor Atlas Retail has appointed Lee Dorey as Regional Operations Manager. Lee, pictured, joins Atlas with over 24 years of private sector facilities management experience working across the UK and Europe; originally as a security specialist, having worked on multiple defence contracts and with high-net-worth private clients.

Lee has moved into managing soft service delivery in shopping centres and retail in the UK. His new role will include overseeing service delivery and building relationships across client sites whilst managing site teams and staff welfare. He says: “I am delighted to join the Atlas Retail team and look forward to working with our client base to facilitate service excellence. I will also be working towards the continuedintegration of Atlas Retail into the wider Atlas family and assisting in securing new wins for the company.”

As the contractor says, the retail sector has changed in the last ten years and shopping centres have had to adapt. They are no longer purely transaction hubs. A retail centre can be an experiential, community-focused destination offering leisure, dining and other entertainment rather than just selling goods.

Lee adds: “This change means that the staff we manage need to be able to take on more complex roles which encompasses being an ambassador for the centre and providing outstanding public facing customer service as well as a safe, secure and clean environment.”

Alistair Clayton, Joint Managing Director, Atlas Retail, says: “We are confident that he will play a key role in supporting our clients and site-based teams to deliver outstanding soft services solutions in line with client expectations and the needs of the centres.’’

About Atlas Retail

As a standalone division of the UK facilities services companyAtlas FM, now employee owned, Atlas Retail employs over 750 staff and handles more than 100 contracts for both security and cleaning. The firm works at retail parks, shopping centres and flagship destinations. Visit: www.atlas-retail.co.uk.