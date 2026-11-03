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Integrated Systems

Business development

by Mark Rowe

The security product manufacturer Hirsch has made three UK sales appointments across the firm’s channel, enterprise and business development functions.   

Lee Wood, pictured, joins with experience delivering enterprise‑level access control, CCTV and integrated security architectures for major organisations. His background includes roles with companies such as Securitas Technology and Motorola Solutions, where he supported end users, consultants and integrators in modernising legacy estates and deploying resilient, future‑proof solutions. He said: “I have delivered enterprise‑level security solutions that help organisations overcome complex challenges – whether modernising legacy systems, transitioning to open‑platform technologies, or deploying integrated access control and CCTV across large, multi‑site environments.”

In his new role, Lee will focus on critical national infrastructure, corporate real estate and large‑scale enterprise .

Channel Sales Manager 

Hayden Bullock brings nine years of B2B sales experience across telecoms and technology, specialising in new customer acquisition, strategic account development and sustained revenue growth. He said: “Hirsch UK represents an exciting new challenge for me in a new industry, while also giving me the opportunity to join a global leader in security. I’m particularly excited about the potential in the UK market and the opportunity to build strong, long-term relationships across the distribution network.”

Hayden will work with distributors, installers and integrators across the North and Midlands.

Business Development Manager

With a decade of experience across manufacturing, installation and access control, Liam Twyman adds practical knowledge of how security technologies are designed, deployed and supported. For the past seven years he has specialised in access control. Liam said: “Hirsch is a name that is coming up more and more in the industry, building on existing relationships from our well‑respected brands such as TDSi and Harper Chalice.”

His role will centre on developing partnerships across Hirsch’s distribution routes and integrators.

Richard Huison, Managing Director of Hirsch UK, said: “Strengthening our sales organisation with Lee, Hayden and Liam gives our partners and customers access to an exceptional breadth of expertise – from enterprise‑level system design to hands‑on installation knowledge and channel‑focused commercial support. Each brings a unique skill set that aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering brilliantly simple to use, high‑assurance security solutions across the UK.”

Visit www.hirschsecure.com.

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