Comelit-PAC at The Security Event 2026

The product manufacturer Comelit-PAC returns to The Security Event 2026 to present its integrated security and fire safety portfolio, alongside an F1 simulator experience. On stand 5/F60, Comelit-PAC will showcase its door entry, access control, fire safety systems, CCTV and intruder products. By displaying its ranges side by side, the firm says that it will give installers, integrators and consultants the opportunity to explore products in detail while understanding their capability to connect and integrate across a building or estate.

Francesca Boeris, Managing Director of Comelit-PAC said: “Many projects now involve several systems that need to communicate reliably with each other. Installers and specifiers are looking for solutions that are straightforward to specify, integrate and manage over time, all with no compromise to aesthetics or quality. The Security Event provides the chance to show how our technologies operate and have conversations about how they can be designed to suit bespoke site requirements.”

Comelit-PAC will launch NEXUS at the exhibition, as a wireless intruder alarm system for residential, retail and light commercial settings. As for access control, the PAC range includes PAC Lock, PAC 501 and GDX Next. Together, the firm says, they represent the continued development of the PAC platform, supporting all requirements from upgrades of infrastructure through to new multi-site programme of works.

As for door entry and CCTV on show, the company says smart video surveillance and entry management operate naturally alongside access control to support monitoring and day to day remote site management. Fire safety will see several additions to the portfolio, including the 212-control panel, supported by a wireless repeater, beam detectors, remote indicators, a GSM communicator and new black detectors.

Francesca added: “As a team, we always look forward to The Security Event and the role it plays in bringing the industry together. Each year it continues to grow in both scale and importance, and as a founding partner we are proud to see that progress and to remain closely involved. It is a valuable opportunity for us to catch up with customers and partners for a pit stop over a coffee (or beer,) and share how our portfolio continues to develop.”

About the show

The Security Event 2026 runs at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) from Tuesday to Thursday, April 28 to 30. Visit https://www.thesecurityevent.co.uk/.