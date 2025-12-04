CATEGORIES
Integrated Systems

Chief Strategy Officer

by Mark Rowe

Kings Secure Technologies (KST) has appointed James Gilding as Chief Strategy Officer, as of December 1. James, pictured, will work alongside the senior leadership, playing a role in shaping the company’s strategic direction, innovation, and supporting growth across the Group. He will be driving the international development of KST’s Software as a Service (SaaS) offering, exploring new overseas channels and partnerships to expand the reach of the firm’s Quidvis risk management services.

He joins after a period of consultancy with the business, when he contributed to AI-enabled automation, digital workflow improvements, and the early scoping of Group-wide process enhancements.

With over 20 years’ senior leadership experience in security, facilities management and technology-enabled services, James has a track record of leading transformation programmes, integrating acquisitions and developing high-performing operational platforms, Kings said. He has delivered AI-driven solutions for bid development, content creation, workforce optimisation and operational reporting.

Bob Forsyth, CEO of Kings Secure Technologies, said: “We are thrilled to welcome James Gilding to the KST executive team. James brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach that aligns perfectly with our strategic ambitions. His leadership will be key as we continue to invest in digital transformation and expand our presence in the UK and overseas markets.”

And James Gilding said: “I am delighted to be joining Kings Secure Technologies as Chief Strategy Officer. Having supported the Group in a consultancy capacity, I am excited to help shape the long-term strategy and drive further innovation across the business. I look forward to working with Bob and the senior team as we continue to strengthen KST’s position as a leader in security, fire and risk management technology.”

