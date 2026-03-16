Baggage screening product wins at Farnborough

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 16, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Senior Director Corporate Security / South Africa
Gates, Barriers and Access Control Engineer / UK - Canterbury
Senior MultiSkilled Security and Access Control Engineer / UK - Canterbury
Security Installation Engineer – East Midlands / UK & Ireland
Fire And Security Engineer / GU1, Guildford, Surrey
Service Engineer – Security Systems Belfast / 2 Regents Wharf, London N1 9RL, United Kingdom
Technical Team Leader / Birmingham
Embedded – Data Centre Project Manager / Letchworth, UK
Mechanical Project Manager / Midlands
BDM / London
Post a Job Ad
Perimeter Protection

Baggage screening product wins at Farnborough

by Mark Rowe

The 21st ADS Security Innovation Award during the invite-only Home Office’s Security & Policing exhibition last week went to LINEV Systems UK, for their baggage screening product, LV STREAM.

The product uses X-ray technology to scan bags and personal items to identify weapons, explosives, knives, and other prohibited items, typically at venue entrance and exit points.

Dr Helen Almey, Head of National Security Capability Engagement at ADS, the defence, aerospace and security sector trade association, said: “A huge congratulations to LINEV Systems UK for their product LV STREAM, a truly outstanding innovation. Each year, the calibre of entries to the ADS Security Innovation Award is exceptional, showcasing the very best capabilities and services across the UK’s security and resilience sector. In a world that increasingly demands novel and innovative solutions, LINEV Systems UK, and runners‑up Detego Global, have shown the very best of our industry which continues to keep our borders secure and our streets safe.”

With Total Events, ADS delivers the Security & Policing event on behalf of the Home Office’s Joint Security and Resilience Centre (JSaRC). Pictured from left are Kevin Craven, ADS CEO; from LINEV Systems UK, Rob Keeler, Managing Director and David Guppy, Project Development Manager; and Dr Budgie Dhanda MBE, ADS Vice President for Security and Resilience.

Policing

At the three-day event police announced a level three award in Counter Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness (CT PSAP), formerly referred to as Competent Person in the Workplace (CPIW), and the Counter Terrorism Security Specialists Register (CTSSR), ahead of Martyn’s Law, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act.

Related News

Close