Baggage screening product wins at Farnborough

The 21st ADS Security Innovation Award during the invite-only Home Office’s Security & Policing exhibition last week went to LINEV Systems UK, for their baggage screening product, LV STREAM.

The product uses X-ray technology to scan bags and personal items to identify weapons, explosives, knives, and other prohibited items, typically at venue entrance and exit points.

Dr Helen Almey, Head of National Security Capability Engagement at ADS, the defence, aerospace and security sector trade association, said: “A huge congratulations to LINEV Systems UK for their product LV STREAM, a truly outstanding innovation. Each year, the calibre of entries to the ADS Security Innovation Award is exceptional, showcasing the very best capabilities and services across the UK’s security and resilience sector. In a world that increasingly demands novel and innovative solutions, LINEV Systems UK, and runners‑up Detego Global, have shown the very best of our industry which continues to keep our borders secure and our streets safe.”

With Total Events, ADS delivers the Security & Policing event on behalf of the Home Office’s Joint Security and Resilience Centre (JSaRC). Pictured from left are Kevin Craven, ADS CEO; from LINEV Systems UK, Rob Keeler, Managing Director and David Guppy, Project Development Manager; and Dr Budgie Dhanda MBE, ADS Vice President for Security and Resilience.

Policing

At the three-day event police announced a level three award in Counter Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness (CT PSAP), formerly referred to as Competent Person in the Workplace (CPIW), and the Counter Terrorism Security Specialists Register (CTSSR), ahead of Martyn’s Law, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act.