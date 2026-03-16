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Integrated Systems

Hirsch UK BDM

by Mark Rowe

Tom Bayley has become Business Development Manager (BDM) for London and the South-East, at Hirsch UK. Tom, pictured, brings more than 13 years of experience in the security industry, spanning manufacturing and systems integration. He’s worked at the intercom product firm Commend, Johnson Controls (JCI), and Mobotix.

Alex Rumsey, Sales Director UK at Hirsch, said: “We are excited to welcome Tom to our team. With a wealth of industry experience and knowledge, his appointment strengthens our continued commitment to supporting our customers and partners across one of the UK’s most strategically important regions.”

Tom’s background includes working with communication systems, integrated security platforms, and IP video technologies – experience that aligns closely with Hirsch’s technology-led approach and product range, the firm says.

Tom said: “This is a well-known, quality brand with a proven track record of more than 40 years. As part of the impressive Hirsch Group and its broad technology portfolio, the company’s strong partner-led model and its engineering culture really stood out to me. I’ve always enjoyed working in manufacturing, and having grown up in Poole near TDSi by Hirsch’s headquarters, joining a business with such strong local roots felt like the perfect fit. I also got on incredibly well with the management team during the interview process, which made the decision even easier.

“No day is ever the same in this industry,” Tom added. “I enjoy pushing for results, meeting people, and shaping my work through experience and trusted relationships. It’s a great mix of field engagement and strategic planning. I know many people in the sector already, so I’m excited to build on those connections and help grow the region.

“I’m really looking forward to getting hands-on with the technology, collaborating with the team, and helping to win significant opportunities in the region.”

Visit hirschsecure.co.uk.

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