March 2026

February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, March 12, 2026
Perimeter Protection

Safe School Gates campaign

by Mark Rowe

The NASPM (National Alliance of School Premises Management) has joined the campaign group Gate Safe’s roster of official opinion former supporters.

The professional body for school premises, estates, health and safety and compliance is already working with Gate Safe on the charity’s Safe School Gates campaign, which began last month after a Westminster Roundtable at Portcullis House, London; as featured in the March edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Gate Safe and NASPM are planning to join forces on several initiatives in 2026, including Gate Safe playing an active role in supporting NASPM’s inaugural School Safety Day; and working with headteachers and governors to spread the word on the importance of adopting the appropriate protocols to ensure the safety of automated – and manual – gates on the school site.

Gate Safe Chair and Founder Richard Jackson OBE, pictured, said: “We’re delighted to be working with NASPM whose experience and expertise in school premises management aligns so closely with this year’s Safe School Gates campaign.  Both parties share a passion for imparting guidance to those involved in the management of schools to improve the standard of safety for pupils, staff and visitors. School gates can represent an often-overlooked hazard but when an accident occurs, it can be extremely serious. Parents quite rightly send their children to school in the belief that they are in a safe environment – our job is to work with the relevant parties to mitigate any dangers relating to gates. Sadly, current survey studies imply that the likelihood of an accident occurring on the school site is high. Our mission is to minimise this risk.”

And Stuart Mcgregor, Director of Operations at NASPM said: “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Gate Safe and to support the outstanding work they do. Their commitment to improving safety, raising awareness and protecting lives is something we strongly believe in, and we are proud to be associated with such an important cause.”

Visit https://gatesafe.org/.

Related News

  • Perimeter Protection

    Heras acquired

    by Mark Rowe

    Garda Group has acquired the perimeter security product manufacturer Heras. Garda Group points to its strong in the Nordic countries and Germany,…

  • Perimeter Protection

    Portable barrier

    by Mark Rowe

    Delta Scientific Corporation, the Californian manufacturer of vehicle barricade systems, has launched the DSC50 “S” Barrier. It’s a lightweight, crash-rated product for…

