The NASPM (National Alliance of School Premises Management) has joined the campaign group Gate Safe’s roster of official opinion former supporters.

The professional body for school premises, estates, health and safety and compliance is already working with Gate Safe on the charity’s Safe School Gates campaign, which began last month after a Westminster Roundtable at Portcullis House, London; as featured in the March edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Gate Safe and NASPM are planning to join forces on several initiatives in 2026, including Gate Safe playing an active role in supporting NASPM’s inaugural School Safety Day; and working with headteachers and governors to spread the word on the importance of adopting the appropriate protocols to ensure the safety of automated – and manual – gates on the school site.

Gate Safe Chair and Founder Richard Jackson OBE, pictured, said: “We’re delighted to be working with NASPM whose experience and expertise in school premises management aligns so closely with this year’s Safe School Gates campaign. Both parties share a passion for imparting guidance to those involved in the management of schools to improve the standard of safety for pupils, staff and visitors. School gates can represent an often-overlooked hazard but when an accident occurs, it can be extremely serious. Parents quite rightly send their children to school in the belief that they are in a safe environment – our job is to work with the relevant parties to mitigate any dangers relating to gates. Sadly, current survey studies imply that the likelihood of an accident occurring on the school site is high. Our mission is to minimise this risk.”

And Stuart Mcgregor, Director of Operations at NASPM said: “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Gate Safe and to support the outstanding work they do. Their commitment to improving safety, raising awareness and protecting lives is something we strongly believe in, and we are proud to be associated with such an important cause.”

