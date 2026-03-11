Enjoyable spring ball

It’s been a busy month, not least what with International Women’s Day and as you will have seen, lots of events marked the day, March 8.

I was asked to moderate a panel by the Security Institute, at their Women in Security Conference where among those attending was the Institute’s patron, Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal who addressed us. Likewise the Women in Security Network held their annual afternoon tea party in Digbeth, Birmingham where they had some 180 attendees and raised over £5K for women’s Aid in Luton, more on page 10! The Worshipful Company of Security Professionals held their spring ball – just about in spring, as we’ve had some chilly days since! – which has become the largest charity fund raising event within the security industry on the calendar.

Last month over 230 people attended the 24th spring dance, and were entertained by ABBA, not the Swedish superstars, you’ll have to see their Voyage show, which I have and I thoroughly recommend it. We had one of the (many? I guess) tribute bands, and how enjoyable they were. It was all for the money – raised on behalf of the Security Benevolent Fund and the Charitable Trust, raising £47,000 as I write; the total may tick up a little more, even, and it’s a pleasing £6,000 more than the year before. The mission: to raise money for people who struggle with mental health conditions and need urgent intervention, which has never been more important. The annual Spring Dance is committed to delivering a social event that raises awareness, delivers focused help and advice and is a great night.

As for April already, you know the saying, April shows brings May flowers! Not for us it brings us The Security Event in the NEC Birmingham, I shall be there this year as I’m not in Bali, so I hope to see you all there.

Meanwhile here are some people that I am sure will be their wearing a new hat at the show and most definitely not on the stand they were on last year. Dominic Chandler Johnson, pictured for one; now poor Dom had a pretty rubbish 2025, as you know he left COP to join Nimans and has had to leave there also, but he has managed to secure a new position as (here we go again with these fancy titles) End User Manager PACS group. I hope this one works out well for you Dom you deserve some stability. Danielle Broadhurst is starting as a BDM (come on you all know what that means by now, Business Development Manager) at SafeTell. Edit Bori starts as EMEA Physical Security Lead at Anthropic. Mark Babington MBA MSc BSc from the Midlands starts a new role as OCC and Security manager at West Midlands Metro. (OCC?) Now that is him gone from Game keeper to poacher and back to gamekeeper! Barox Kommunikation AG is appointing Craig Carton, a well-known industry figure, as Customer Training and Support Manager. He will be based out of their Cheshire office. Let’s talk about Petards, I remember buying software from them in my Rediffusion days as they had a GUI for town centres that we installed in the likes of Scarborough and Brighton, from memory. They have promoted General Manager, Victoria Hodge, to the position of Managing Director. The Gateshead-based firm has also added to its commercial operations for the Petards Rail division with the appointment of Maria Walker, as Business Development Manager. So they have been busy. This is the first time that the company has appointed a Managing Director as the highest-ranking executive of PJL. It follows almost eight years of career progression for Victoria and aligns with Petard’s commitment to succession planning, stability, and growth, the firm said. Victoria said: “As Managing Director, I look forward to championing and elevating Petard’s market presence and market share as our team builds on existing products and introduces innovative, pioneering Al technologies.” And Hirsch announce the appointment of Richard Berry as Business Development Manager for London and the South-East.

In brief

Daniel Rose has started a new position as general manager at KeyPlus Security, need to change your picture on LinkedIn, Daniel, as it says you’re still open to work? Alex Doorduyn, remember him? Moved to the States; yep that’s him! Anyway he has become the Executive Vice President of Sales at EyeoTmonitor. Paul Green starts as Enterprise Accounts Bodyworn Video EMEA at Motorola; Jacob Andersen starts as project manager for Evolution (Electronic Security Systems); and Scott Abraham has become the Purchasing and Logistics manger for DVS. Congratulations to you all and good luck.

Some acquisitions

The German firm ENTRO Service Group has entered UK market through partnerships with Bi-Fold Rolfe and Aberdeen Alarm Company; and Gunnebo Entrance Control has acquired Shuretech Ltd.