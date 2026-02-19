CATEGORIES
Axis Blog

Axis Perspectives report

by Mark Rowe

The network video product manufacturer Axis Communications has brought out its first annual Axis Perspectives report. The research-based publication examines the evolution of intelligent video and its expanding role, and through a five-stage intelligent video maturity model, it provides organisations with insights to build integrated, data-driven solutions that deliver meaningful value. The findings include:

  • Expanding Business Impact: Use of video for business intelligence has nearly doubled in one year (from 20pc to 38pc), while 42pc of organisations now use it to drive operational efficiency.
  • Evolving Customer Priorities: Infrastructure modernisation is the leading driver for 64pc of end users, with cybersecurity now cited as a critical priority by 44pc.
  • Accelerating Cloud Adoption: Cloud adoption in physical security is expected to jump from 27pc to 44pc within two years, reflecting a 17-point increase as new use cases gain traction.
  • Demand for Platform Integration: Forty-one percent of customers now demand unified platforms, underscoring system integration as a key success factor.

The findings reveal a inflection point: while security remains foundational, organisations are rapidly adopting intelligent video as a powerful business sensor, unlocking insights that improve performance, reduce costs, and enable automation at scale.

“We’re seeing a broad shift in how organisations think about video, with it being increasingly viewed as a strategic source of data, insight, and automation across the enterprise,” said Peter Lindström, Chief Commercial Officer, Axis Communications. “With our long history of innovation in IP video, we believe it’s important to take a strategic view of how the technology and its use cases are evolving. Axis Perspectives reflects that commitment, delivering data-backed guidance and expert insights to help leaders stay ahead of change and scale proven innovation into measurable business advantages.”

The report quantifies how intelligent video is enhancing security while increasingly driving safety, operational efficiency, and business intelligence across industries. For example, the report highlights BMW Group’s use of cameras to power AI-driven quality inspection (AIQX).  The report provides a roadmap for how cameras are evolving into active contributors to enterprise decision-making, delivering measurable results in high-impact environments. It introduces a five-stage intelligent video maturity model, guiding enterprises from Passive and Reactive systems to Proactive, Predictive, and ultimately Autonomous operations.

