Pubwatch award for Sir Tim Martin

by Mark Rowe

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon founder and chairman Sir Tim Martin went on stage at the 22nd National Pubwatch conference in Liverpool this week. He was there to receive an Award of Merit in recognition of his long-time support for Pubwatch schemes and his and his pub chain’s work for safety of customers and staff in the licensed trade. He’s pictured right with Lord Graham Evans of Rainow, a Conservative life peer and former MP; a former chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.  

As the event heard, Sir Tim’s support for Pubwatches included an intervention to provide legal backing for the Buckingham and Haverhill Pubwatch schemes when they faced judicial review challenges. The landmark rulings in 2008 and 2010 upheld a long‑established Common Law right of licensees to meet, share information and reach collective decisions to exclude problem individuals.

JD Wetherspoon has also sponsored National Pubwatch and has funded several initiatives, including two UK‑wide research projects, in 2012 and 2025. The company sponsors the annual National Pubwatch Award, presented at the House of Lords.

Sir Tim said: “I am proud to be honoured by National Pubwatch. Wetherspoon has more than 500 pubs signed up to Pubwatch and our managers play an important part in their success. National Pubwatch is a vitally important organisation within the pub sector. I thank all those involved for this honour.”

National Pubwatch chair Steve Baker OBE said: “Tim Martin has been a strong supporter of National Pubwatch and local Pubwatches for over 30 years. His dedication to the sector and support for National Pubwatch and schemes across the country have directly contributed to making the night-time economy a safer place.  The National Pubwatch committee were unanimous in wanting to recognise his great contribution to the industry and to Pubwatches nationwide.”

A bravery and meritorious conduct award went to John Hughes, Chair of Liverpool Pubwatch. Malcolm Eidmans Awards, to mark the contribution made by a police officer or member of police staff in supporting Pubwatch, were given to Matthew Stonier, a sergeant with Cheshire Police; and Dave Clarke an Inspector with Durham Police. 

Background

National Pubwatch is a voluntary body, which supports about 800 Pubwatch schemes across the UK. Visit https://nationalpubwatch.org.uk/.

