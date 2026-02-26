OSPAs night round-up

The 2026 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) in London was the first ceremonial night out of the year for the UK private security sector.

Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator was Amulet. Since launching its installation division in 2018, Amulet, which on the guarding side offers concierge and patrol services, has delivered 15 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and retained more than 95pc of its customers, underpinned by an intelligence-led approach that combines skilled people with technical innovation.

Central to Amulet’s offering is its NSI Gold-accredited 24/7 Command and Control Intelligence Centre (CCIC), which monitors and maintains access control, CCTV, fire and intruder alarm, and specialist vendor management systems across customer sites. Since 2022, the team has completed more than 11,500 jobs under NSI Gold standards. Its most recent NSI audit recorded zero findings and 100pc compliance. The award also recognised the company’s work across several high-profile projects.

Project Blueprint, Amulet’s real-time situational awareness platform, was also highlighted as a differentiator. Already used by public sector emergency agencies, Amulet introduced the platform to the private security market, providing customers with remote access to live incident logs and a tool for security preparedness.

Kieran Mackie, managing director at Amulet, said: “Our installation and integration capabilities have grown enormously over the past seven years, and that growth is down to the talent and commitment of the people behind it. This recognition reflects what is possible when you combine the right people with the right technology. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and looking forward to representing the UK at the Global OSPAs.”

Amulet are pictured on stage at the Royal Lancaster London on Thursday night, February 19; pictured left is the compere, the comedian Jo Caulfield. Awards sponsor was the body worn video camera company Axon.

Four on the night

Assist Security Group (ASG) collected four awards, the most by a single person or firm on the night, a dinner attended by 600 security. The four were in the categories: Contract Security Company (Guarding); Contract Security Manager/Director – Paul Chubb; Customer Service Initiative – One Person One Voice; and Training Initiative – NHS Security Development Programme. ASG was a finalist in nine categories as announced in December 2025.

Troy Hewitt, CEO of Assist Security Group, said: “Four OSPAs in one night. I’m incredibly proud of the team. These awards belong to the officers, supervisors and managers who turn up every day and make a real difference. We’ve always believed contract security should be a genuine partner, not just a uniform on site. This tells us the industry sees it that way too.”

Impact across the NHS



Three of ASG’s four wins are due to its work across NHS Trusts and healthcare including Guy’s & St Thomas’, Croydon Health Services, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals, East Kent Hospitals, Tower Hamlets GP Care Group, and South London and Maudsley. ASG manages more than 100 security people, handling thousands of incidents each month across its hospital sites, achieving a 99pc success rate against three-minute response targets.

ASG’s NHS Security Development Programme, launched in January 2025, has trained 477 clinical staff across 3,816 hours. Since launch, assaults on security staff fell by half at Epsom, 36.67pc at St Helier and 4.55pc at Croydon – despite the number of incidents rising at two of those sites. At St Helier, where the security team handles about 500 incidents a month, officers prevented nine suicides in a year.

The One Person One Voice approach means a single trained person leads all communication during high-risk interactions. This reduces confusion and over-stimulation, particularly for patients in a mental health crisis. Paul Chubb, Security Manager for Epsom and St Helier, manages 50 security people over 3,500 to 4,000 annual incidents, Paul led the rollout of the NHS Security Development Programme at his sites. He has led responses to critical incidents including the safe detention of an armed suspect linked to a murder investigation.

Chris Ford, Group Deputy Director of Facilities at St George’s, Epsom and St Helier Hospital Groups, said: “Paul has been instrumental in driving standards and consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership. His ability to balance operational challenges with a proactive approach has had a direct and positive impact on the hospital environment.”

ASG also won Healthcare Team of the Year and the Violence Prevention and Reduction Award at the National Association for Healthcare Security ( NAHS ) Awards in November 2025.

Background

Some winners of the 2026 UK OSPAs are entered into the third annual Global OSPAs, which will be announced in a virtual ceremony at the beginning of 2027. UK judges are from numerous industry bodies.

Earlier, the same venue saw a thought leadership summit, with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), chaired by the criminology Prof Martin Gill, founder of Perpetuity Research and of the OSPAs. Among the speakers were Richard Fogelman, NSI CEO; and Michelle Russell, SIA Chief Executive. Charlotte Howell, Research Manager at Perpetuity was among a panel on perception of security, a past topic for Perpetuity’s annual Security Research Initiative (SRI) studies.