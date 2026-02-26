OSPAs night round-up

The 2026 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) in London was the first ceremonial night out of the year for the UK private security sector.
Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator was Amulet. Since launching its installation division in 2018, Amulet, which on the guarding side offers concierge and patrol services, has delivered 15 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and retained more than 95pc of its customers, underpinned by an intelligence-led approach that combines skilled people with technical innovation.
Central to Amulet’s offering is its NSI Gold-accredited 24/7 Command and Control Intelligence Centre (CCIC), which monitors and maintains access control, CCTV, fire and intruder alarm, and specialist vendor management systems across customer sites. Since 2022, the team has completed more than 11,500 jobs under NSI Gold standards. Its most recent NSI audit recorded zero findings and 100pc compliance. The award also recognised the company’s work across several high-profile projects.
Project Blueprint, Amulet’s real-time situational awareness platform, was also highlighted as a differentiator. Already used by public sector emergency agencies, Amulet introduced the platform to the private security market, providing customers with remote access to live incident logs and a tool for security preparedness.
Kieran Mackie, managing director at Amulet, said: “Our installation and integration capabilities have grown enormously over the past seven years, and that growth is down to the talent and commitment of the people behind it. This recognition reflects what is possible when you combine the right people with the right technology. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and looking forward to representing the UK at the Global OSPAs.”
Amulet are pictured on stage at the Royal Lancaster London on Thursday night, February 19; pictured left is the compere, the comedian Jo Caulfield. Awards sponsor was the body worn video camera company Axon.
Four on the night
Some winners of the 2026 UK OSPAs are entered into the third annual Global OSPAs, which will be announced in a virtual ceremony at the beginning of 2027. UK judges are from numerous industry bodies.
Earlier, the same venue saw a thought leadership summit, with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), chaired by the criminology Prof Martin Gill, founder of Perpetuity Research and of the OSPAs. Among the speakers were Richard Fogelman, NSI CEO; and Michelle Russell, SIA Chief Executive. Charlotte Howell, Research Manager at Perpetuity was among a panel on perception of security, a past topic for Perpetuity’s annual Security Research Initiative (SRI) studies.