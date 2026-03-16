£1m for Project Vigilant

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 16, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Senior Director Corporate Security / South Africa
Gates, Barriers and Access Control Engineer / UK - Canterbury
Senior MultiSkilled Security and Access Control Engineer / UK - Canterbury
Security Installation Engineer – East Midlands / UK & Ireland
Fire And Security Engineer / GU1, Guildford, Surrey
Service Engineer – Security Systems Belfast / 2 Regents Wharf, London N1 9RL, United Kingdom
Technical Team Leader / Birmingham
Embedded – Data Centre Project Manager / Letchworth, UK
Mechanical Project Manager / Midlands
BDM / London
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

£1m for Project Vigilant

by Mark Rowe

The Home Office is giving £1m to go on 200 undercover deployments under Project Vigilant; across Kent, Hertfordshire, Gloucestershire, Essex, South Wales, Staffordshire, Merseyside, Cumbria, and the West Midlands, as part of Project Vigilant, police patrolling at night in town and city centres to combat predatory men who seek to assault vulnerable women.

Thames Valley Police began the tactic since 2019; as featured in Professional Security Magazine in 2023 when DI Tina Wallace, of Thames Valley Police, gave a presentation to the CCTV User Group conference. The policing tactic began in Oxford and has since been taken up by some other forces; high‑visibility and plain-clothes patrols, to ‘disrupt’ predatory men.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, said: “Every woman and girl deserves to enjoy a night out without fear. On a Project Vigilant deployment, I saw first-hand the difference this approach makes. Instead of asking women to change their behaviour, we are going after those who cause harm — disrupting predatory men and making clear where responsibility lies. This is what treating violence against women and girls as a national emergency looks like.”

Jess Phillips MP, visited Colchester on Friday, March 6. Essex Police report that among their Vigilant work so far they have disrupted a registered sex offender outside a nightspot; stopped and removed a driver linked to child rape; driven home a young girl found in the company of an older man; and rapid officer attendance at suspected spiking incident.

In detail

Specialist plain clothes officers look out for telltale signs of those behaving in a predatory way. Those officers flag concerns to uniform colleagues who tackle suspects and safeguard women and girls who may be otherwise be at risk.

Essex Police for example will run 80 additional deployments. Also with the minister in Colchester was Roger Hirst, the Conservative Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex; and Essex Chief Constable Ben Julian Harrington. He said: “Tackling violence against women and girls takes all of us – society, policing, and local partnerships. Project Vigilant demonstrates exactly that. Tackling VAWG cannot be done by policing alone and requires support from our communities, our businesses – from taxi firms and takeaways to pubs and clubs – our Community Safety Partnerships and local councils.

“Project Vigilant is just one example of how, in Essex, we are all coming together to keep women and girls safe but also to prevent offences of VAWG before they happen by targeting those that our intelligence or patrols tell us mean to do harm. It is not for women and girls to change their behaviour – they should be free to enjoy an evening out without fear of being targeted by a predator. Instead, it is those who are intent on causing harm who need to change their behaviour and realise that we are watching and waiting for them, there is no place for them on the streets of Essex.”

The Home Office adds that the spend forms part of the government’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, launched in December.

Roger Hirst described the county as, for many years, ‘a leader in creating collaborative partnerships to tackle violence against women and girls’.

Photo by Mark Rowe.

Related News

Close