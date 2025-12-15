Perceptions study

‘What will it take to enhance perceptions of the work of security professionals?’. That was the question posed by the Security Research Initiative (SRI) and answered in its latest annual latest report after research among the sector. The SRI gauged views on the perception of security, explored the actions needed to enhance perceptions of private security, and sought to find which are considered most important. The research is based on the views of security people from in-house security, security suppliers and consultants, and others (such as those involved in security training, marketing, media) collected via a survey and interviews.

Problems with image persist, the researchers found:

Less than half – 45pc of respondents had a positive view of private security;

46pc thought the level of ‘professionalism’ is improving over time;

only 20pc thought the general perception (in society) of private security is positive.

The SRI found a general view that while the image of private security has improved over time, it remains problematic, with some believing there is at least as much ground still to gain as has been achieved so far.

What actions are most needed?

Despite private security encompassing a vast range of skills and specialisms, it is the private security officers that are considered to be ‘the face’ of the sector and their performance is seen as having a heavy influence on perception. The SRI found a clear view that real improvements to the standard of frontline security officers is essential to raise perceptions. Here, strengthening the approach to training was seen as a key way forward to:

raise the quality of officers;

better equip them to perform well;

and shift the role from a ‘low paid’, ‘unskilled’ job to a career of choice.

Many also felt better promotion of the value of security is needed so that organisations can understand and moreover justify the importance of ‘investing’ in good quality security. To do this, leadership and a unified approach among the private security sector were seen as important. What were most commonly rated in the survey as ‘important’ or ‘very important’ to impacting on perception included:

Demonstrate that security leaders are as competent as other business leaders (90pc)

Demonstrate that private security is an ‘enabler’ (90pc)

Raise a better awareness of the range of work/skills across private security’ (89pc)

Demonstrate that private security does not only address/protect ‘business/private’ interests (89pc)

Raise the skills sets of frontline workers (89pc); and

Promote procurement practices that prioritise obtaining good quality security products and services (88pc).

Professor Martin Gill, the criminologist of Perpetuity Research, who led the research said: ‘Our research indicates that there are many positives to the work of private security personnel – keeping people safe, enabling organisations to operate, offering different skills, often a first and a fast response to incidents, being flexible and adaptable to different sectors and contexts, often with technology at their fingertips – to name a few. Yet this is not the general perception – not even close. The value of private security is at worst not understood and at best not recognised, and this is not helped by the view that those in frontline roles are the weakest link – low paid, poorly trained, unskilled. Respondents suggested security is stuck in a loop where some organisations will not pay more unless the quality is raised, yet the quality cannot be improved unless organisations are willing to pay more. The only way to break out is to tackle quality and highlight the value of security, to reposition security as the backbone of any successful organisation.’

About the Security Research Initiative

It’s sponsored by the security sector (buyers and suppliers) and involves an annual study. The reports are made available free, to provide a more informed information base about the workings of the security sector. The initiative is supported by security associations – ADS, ASIS UK Chapter, BSIA, IFPO UK, IPSA, SyI and The SASIG. For a copy of the report, and previous years’ studies, downloadable, visit: https://www.perpetuityresearch.com/category/publications/security-research-initiative-publications/.

Photo by Mark Rowe.