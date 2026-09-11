Amplified sounds banned in city centres

A new City Centre Public Spaces Protection Order 2026 (PSPO) is due to come in, inside Coventry’s inner ring road.

Like other places, Coventry already has a city centre PSPO, as introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. Many of the issues which led to the original PSPO remain within the city centre, according to a report by Davina Blackburn, Strategic Lead Regulation and Communities, to Coventry City Council’s cabinet meeting of September 1. While some behaviours have changed over time, concerns remain over ‘harassment, noise nuisance, obstruction and unsafe use of cycles’, according to the report to councillors. The order already covers busking, cycling, skateboarding, and the use of ebikes and e-scooters. The council is spending further on wardens who are described as playing ‘a key role in guarding and protecting the public spaces in the city centre’.

Consultation

The tweaked order (which has come up for renewal or relapsing after three years) proposes a ‘behaviour-based approach to requests for money or donations’, prohibiting ‘conduct that amounts to aggressive, pressuring, or harassing requests’. Also new will be a prohibition on the use of ‘amplification equipment’. As in other city centres such as Birmingham, Coventry is seeing a ‘growing number of complaints’ from businesses and the public about the use of amplified sound, such as by preachers. Similarly prohibited will be ‘temporary structures, such as gazebos, canopies, stalls, and display stands’. As required in law when proposing a new PSPO, the council went out to public consultation in the summer. The council stressed that the order was not intended ‘to prevent lawful protest, political campaigning, trade union activity, faith activity or civic awareness raising conducted peacefully’. Using CCTV, the council checked if e-bike riders were complying with a rule to dismount within the pedestrian-only city centre; not quite one in four, 23 per cent, were doing so. The council has authorised a shared hire bicycle scheme whose cycles have geofencing that disables electric assistance within the pedestrianised centre, pictured.

A fortnightly city centre partnership meeting is attended by the Police, BID (business improvement district) and the city council. The new PSPO is due to come into force in November.

Meanwhile City of Doncaster Council’s Cabinet agreed on August 12 to renew the Doncaster city centre PSPO, first introduced in 2017 and renewed every three years since. Like other places’ orders it restricts: antisocial begging; antisocial loitering; drinking alcohol in public areas; the taking of drugs and other banned substances; urinating or defecating in public; tampering with parking equipment, besides returning to the city centre within 24 hours after being directed to leave by an authorised officer.

In a public consultation, residents and businesses were in favour of a proposed eighth restriction; on the antisocial use of amplified equipment.

Councillor Gemma Cobby, Cabinet Member for Regulation and Enforcement, Planning and Safer Communities, said: “In recent years, the PSPO has enabled us to address antisocial behaviour, making our city centre a safer and more attractive place. It has delivered some proactive results, with our officers enforcing against 1,333 breaches of the order since November 2023 alone.

“We are making progress, however there is more work to be done. Our teams will continue to work together with the police to address the issues that matter most to the people of Doncaster, including antisocial behaviour and safety concerns. As we now head into what is sure to be a fantastic summer for the city centre, we remain committed to keeping it safe, welcoming and enjoyable for everyone. With a packed calendar of events and activities taking place over the coming weeks, I would encourage residents and visitors alike to come into the city centre and make the most of all that it has to offer.”

In east London meanwhile, Havering Council has launched a consultation seeking views on a planned borough-wide PSPO. It too includes ‘Amplified Street Entertainment, Busking and Public Speaking’.

Terry Brown, Havering’s Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said: “Our current PSPO to deal with alcohol related problems in Romford town centre is due to expire in October. By introducing a Borough-wide PSPO, it enables our officers and that of the Police, to have the extra powers to continue cracking down on unacceptable behaviour in all our public spaces in Havering.

“We need the views of residents, businesses and all those who visit Havering, so we can look at the best way possible to make sure everyone can enjoy our Borough as a safe place. While the vast majority of people use our town centres and public spaces responsibly, sadly, a number of individuals don’t and cause nuisance and distress to others. We will not tolerate this.

“Anyone found carrying out antisocial behaviour will face strong action in Havering.”