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Guarding

Latest work on suicide prevention

by Mark Rowe

Land Sheriffs report their latest work on suicide prevention. The firm, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors, deliver front-line security, such as mobile patrols, manned guarding and welfare patrol teams for clients across a range of sectors, including the rail industry.

Due to their work in busy, high-risk settings such as train stations and trackside, they regularly provide support for vulnerable individuals in emotional distress or contemplating suicide. Hence Essex-based Land Sheriffs recently renewed their Gold Membership with the Consortium for the Prevention of Suicide (CPS), a UK-based charity.

“Protecting people has always been at the heart of what we do, and unfortunately, our officers encounter vulnerable individuals who may be considering suicide on a regular basis. Working alongside organisations like CPS ensures we are always helping to improve suicide prevention awareness, education and intervention across the UK,” says James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs.

The guarding company’s managers have also attended ‘Suicide First Aider (SFA) – Understanding Suicide Intervention’ training, which provides them with the knowledge and skills to recognise individuals who may be showing signs of suicidal ideation. Through interactive learning and practical exercises, the training teaches attendees how to intervene and implement suicide-safety measures as a form of first aid intervention.

The firm also works with the Samaritans charity. Land Sheriffs’ officers are trained in Samaritans’ Managing Suicidal Contacts, which primarily provides those working on the rail network with the skills and confidence to identify and support people experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“Our teams can often find themselves in situations where their actions and intervention can make a genuine difference, so being equipped with the knowledge and skills they need is essential to protecting the welfare of the people we encounter,” says James.

Since 2005, Land Sheriffs have reported more than 500 potentially life-saving interventions by their officers. They have also introduced a Trespass and Welfare Team which helps prevent trespassing on train tracks and protect the welfare of station staff and network users. They were among attenders of the Consortium for the Prevention of Suicide’s World Suicide Prevention Day event on September 10.

“Suicide remains the single leading cause of death for people under the age of 35 in the UK and, for men, it is the biggest killer of those aged under 50. Suicide prevention requires collaboration, understanding and a willingness to keep learning, which is why we’re committed to specialist training and continuing to engage with others working in this area,” adds James.

Visit: www.landsheriffs.co.uk.

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