Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Case Studies

Bath Safe Bus sponsor

by Mark Rowe

In Bath in Somerset, Labyrinth Bar & Nightclub has renewed its £3,000 sponsorship of the Bath Safe Bus for a further year.

Operating every Friday and Saturday from 10.30pm to 4am, the Bath Safe Bus provides a welcoming, non‑judgemental safe space for anyone who needs support on an evening out. It’s staffed by medics, security and volunteers, to offer everything from flip‑flops (if high heels have come unstuck or missing) and phone charging (if a phone is low on charge and someone would like to call a taxi or parents) to first aid, emotional support, and sexual health products.

Nick Bishop, Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) Manager, said: “Labyrinth’s ongoing sponsorship reflects the fact that many of their customers directly benefit from the Safe Bus service. By supporting a resource their own community relies on, Labyrinth is playing a vital role in keeping Bath’s night-time economy safe. Their commitment helps ensure the Safe Bus remains a dependable resource for vulnerable individuals and a valued partner to our emergency services.”

Over the past two years, the Bath Safe Bus has supported some 1,093 people in welfare or medical incidents. Its presence is estimated to have prevented 435 alcohol-related emergency service call-outs, easing pressure on the Royal United Hospital and front-line responders.

John Mason, Site Director of Labyrinth Bar & Nightclub said: “At Labyrinth, we believe a great night out doesn’t end when the music stops,  it ends when everyone gets home safely. The Bath Safe Bus plays a vital role in supporting people during the night-time economy, and we’re incredibly proud to continue our sponsorship for another year. It’s a service that reflects the values of our city, and we’re committed to doing our part to keep Bath safe, welcoming and inclusive for everyone.”

Further reading

For more about the bus, visit the Bath business improvement district (BID) website: https://www.bathbid.co.uk/projects/safe-and-secure/bath-safe-bus/.

Elsewhere

Plymouth’s similar bus is featured in the February edition of Professional Security Magazine. See also Sheffield Safe Square which offers a similar free, welcoming space.

