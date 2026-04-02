Appliances for hybrid video management

The video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision announced a new lineup of BLAZE appliances. They’re for the deployment and operation of the hybrid video management platform. Optimised for BLAZE VMS, the appliances provide a way to deploy scalable video surveillance systems.

BLAZE appliances are engineered to run the BLAZE VMS platform, delivering hardware and software for video surveillance workloads. The appliances combine recording, video management, and client operations. Each arrives pre-installed, pre-licensed, and ready to run out of the box, without the need for operating system installation or manual software configuration. This allows integrators to bring systems online while maintaining configurations across deployments, the company adds.

Seolhee Heo, Senior Product Manager at Hanwha Vision said: “BLAZE appliances are designed to remove much of the operational complexity traditionally associated with video management systems. With a hardened operating system and fully pre-configured platform, customers no longer need to manage operating system maintenance, security patching, or dedicated IT oversight, allowing them to focus on operating their surveillance systems instead of maintaining underlying infrastructure.”

BLAZE appliances are engineered for continuous video surveillance workloads, with hardware and software designed to operate together. This delivers predictable system performance while supporting recording, video management, and client operations within a single appliance. Developed alongside the BLAZE VMS platform, the appliances undergo engineering validation to ensure consistent operation across deployments.

Hanwha Vision will offer a lineup of 12 purpose-built BLAZE appliance models:

Compact models with PoE switch options provide an all-in-one solution for smaller deployments, enabling cameras to be connected and managed from a single system.

provide an all-in-one solution for smaller deployments, enabling cameras to be connected and managed from a single system. Mid-range appliances are designed for sites with larger camera deployments and extended video retention requirements; and

are designed for sites with larger camera deployments and extended video retention requirements; and AI-enabled appliances include AI acceleration designed to support advanced capabilities such as Semantic Search within the BLAZE VMS platform. These systems enable organisations to perform on-premises generative AI-powered video investigations, allowing operators to search video using natural language.

For more about BLAZE appliances, visit HanwhaVision.eu/.