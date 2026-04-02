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Biometrics

Suprema at ISC West 2026

by Mark Rowe

Suprema, the access control and security product manufacturer, was among exhibitors at ISC West 2026, the largest security industry trade show in the United States. Under the theme “Face the Future of Security,” Suprema showed its AI-powered facial authentication and security platforms.

AI-Powered 

The demand for facial recognition technology continues to grow in the States, the Korean firm says, driven by the need for touchless security in sectors such as critical infrastructure, and commercial buildings. Suprema offered a preview of BioStation 3 Max, an AI-powered biometric terminal scheduled for official release in the first half of this year. BioStation 3 Max is engineered for commercial building lobbies. The device delivers AI-based facial authentication and supports a range of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) methods including fingerprint recognition, mobile access, QR, RFID, and PIN. It also features a touchscreen and a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) intercom, providing two-way communication for visitors and administrators and combining access control and intercom functions in one device.

Also introduced was Q-Finder, offering AI-powered facial authentication to identify unauthorized individuals and persons of interest (POI) across facilities, such as department stores and casinos. It can be configured for missing persons and suspect searches in public safety scenarios, including deployments by police. By integrating Suprema’s AI facial authentication with CCTV, Q-Finder enables the real-time identification of POI in the field. Using a Geographic Information System (GIS), the solution visualizes a subject’s movement path on a smart map, allowing operators to understand a situation intuitively, the developers add.

Platforms

Suprema’s security platforms are designed for customers to manage access control systems, whether on-premise or in the cloud. Customers can choose the deployment model that best fits their operational, regulatory, and IT requirements without compromise, between BioStar X, Suprema’s on-premise security platform, and BioStar Air, its cloud-native access control platform.

BioStar X consolidates access control and video surveillance, within a single system. It is designed to scale from small installations to multi-site, large-scale deployments. Operators can monitor access events, video streams, interactive maps, and alarms from a single interface, improving situational awareness and simplifying daily security operations.

BioStar Air is a cloud-native access control platform that connects Suprema’s biometric readers to the cloud, eliminating the need for integrations. With no on-premise servers required, users can deploy new readers in minutes and scale as their needs grow, the developers add. Each reader needs a single Ethernet connection to deploy a biometric access control system.

Integration  

Suprema showed its integration with global security product manufacturers, including Genetec, Software House, AMAG, and Brivo. These integrations allow system integrators and end users to incorporate Suprema’s biometric readers and platforms into infrastructures with reduced complexity and deployment time, protecting previous investments, the firm adds.

Bob McKee, President of Suprema America, said: “Our customers and partners are asking for secure and seamless access experiences. By combining advanced AI facial authentication with both on-premise and cloud-native platforms, and by offering third-party integrations with leading security ecosystems, we are giving system integrators and security professionals the flexibility to modernize their security systems on their own terms while preserving their existing investments.”

About the show

ISC West 2027 will run from April 5 to 9 again in Las Vegas.

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