Call for data analytics against fraud

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

April 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Sunday, April 5, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Technical Sales Manager / South London
Service Director / South London
Electrician / Senior Electrician – Central London / West suffolk
Mechanical Estimator / Castleford
Senior Security Consultant / UK
Control Room Team Leader / Bristol
Training & Schemes Manager / Worcester
Operations Director – Fire Alarms & Life Safety Systems / UK - City of London
Senior Fire & Security Install Engineer – London/ M25 / London
Field Service Technician – Knoxville TN / Knoxville TN
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

Call for data analytics against fraud

by Mark Rowe

While the public purse is losing tens of billions a year to fraud and error, UK Government has a lack of ambition and activity to deploy data analytics widely, according to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of MPs.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the Conservative MP who chairs the committee, said: “Our committee has long identified a failing in digital leadership and fragmented data across government as one of the main blockers in government’s ability to deliver. Our evidence suggests that government has a lot of data, but no information. One of the most obvious areas in which new technology could protect the taxpayer’s pound is in error and fraud. But while this government has talked a big game on embracing new technology, its delayed roadmap on modern digital government fails to even mention how this will tackle fraud and error, and it continues to struggle with the dead weight of legacy technology.

“We are not convinced that the government is making best use of fast-moving technology such as AI to tackle the difficult subject of fraud. There are specific actions which this Committee will continue to raise which government could take to back up its loud ambitions. It could enable better information sharing across departments; DSIT [Department for Science, Innovation and Technology] could gain the heft a small department with such a big responsibility needs by appointing a Government Chief Digital Officer; and it could move with more speed to place digital experts at the top decision-making table of each Department (a PAC recommendation Government has already accepted.)

“We hope to see a robust plan from government in this area. Without one, government will only be able to mouth its disapproval as billions in public money continue to roll out of the door into the hands of fraudsters.”

Evidence

The PAC took evidence including from Mark Cheeseman, Chief Executive of the Public Sector Fraud Authority. The MPs noted ‘no available library of counter-fraud tools and examples for government bodies to refer to’.  The committee heard that data-sharing agreements between central Government departments could take months, even years, to negotiate. Different bodies use different data processes; or, staff lack skills.

The report suggested fraud and error is a good test case for new technologies in data analytics such as AI. In theory, with good-quality linked data, these can deliver more immediate returns on investment, tackling fraud and error without requiring the wider system or organisational reform, MPs said.

For the 28-page report, visit the UK Parliament website.

Related News

Close