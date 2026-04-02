Call for data analytics against fraud

While the public purse is losing tens of billions a year to fraud and error, UK Government has a lack of ambition and activity to deploy data analytics widely, according to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of MPs.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the Conservative MP who chairs the committee, said: “Our committee has long identified a failing in digital leadership and fragmented data across government as one of the main blockers in government’s ability to deliver. Our evidence suggests that government has a lot of data, but no information. One of the most obvious areas in which new technology could protect the taxpayer’s pound is in error and fraud. But while this government has talked a big game on embracing new technology, its delayed roadmap on modern digital government fails to even mention how this will tackle fraud and error, and it continues to struggle with the dead weight of legacy technology.

“We are not convinced that the government is making best use of fast-moving technology such as AI to tackle the difficult subject of fraud. There are specific actions which this Committee will continue to raise which government could take to back up its loud ambitions. It could enable better information sharing across departments; DSIT [Department for Science, Innovation and Technology] could gain the heft a small department with such a big responsibility needs by appointing a Government Chief Digital Officer; and it could move with more speed to place digital experts at the top decision-making table of each Department (a PAC recommendation Government has already accepted.)

“We hope to see a robust plan from government in this area. Without one, government will only be able to mouth its disapproval as billions in public money continue to roll out of the door into the hands of fraudsters.”

Evidence

The PAC took evidence including from Mark Cheeseman, Chief Executive of the Public Sector Fraud Authority. The MPs noted ‘no available library of counter-fraud tools and examples for government bodies to refer to’. The committee heard that data-sharing agreements between central Government departments could take months, even years, to negotiate. Different bodies use different data processes; or, staff lack skills.

The report suggested fraud and error is a good test case for new technologies in data analytics such as AI. In theory, with good-quality linked data, these can deliver more immediate returns on investment, tackling fraud and error without requiring the wider system or organisational reform, MPs said.

For the 28-page report, visit the UK Parliament website.