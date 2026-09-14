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Martyn’s Law guidance on ‘principal use’

by Mark Rowe

The Home Office has released guidance on how to determine the ‘principal use’ of premises, for complying with the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, more commonly known as Martyn’s Law. As passed into law in April 2025 and likely to come into force, enforced by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) in 2027, it requires premises such as concert venues, hospitals and places of worship to take steps to counter the threat of terrorism.

The document gives numerous examples from retail, stadia, hospitality; university campus; country house; a community hub; and places of worship.

Among the things to consider are whether premises were built or have been modified for a use; whether local government has given planning permission or an entertainment or other licence for a use; how much of the premises are occupied for a use; and the amount of time that the premises are occupied for a use. For the 12-page document visit the Home Office website.

For more visit the UK official Protect UK website.

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