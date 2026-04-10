On-street round-up

In south west London, Kingston Council is rolling out a new CCTV network whereby cameras will be connected to a fibre optic network being installed across the borough through the council’s partnership with technology company Boldyn Networks. It’s due to be completed by the end of 2026. Leader of Kingston Council Cllr Andreas Kirsch said: “Kingston is one of the safest boroughs in London and with the rollout of this new CCTV network we are making our neighbourhoods even safer for all communities. This cutting edge technology will enable us to improve coverage across the borough, using data on collision hotspots and insight from our community safety survey to ensure we place new cameras in the right places.”

CCTV car

In Leicester, an enforcement vehicle with CCTV will monitor zigzag markings on school streets, red routes and bus stop clearways. Costs will be paid for from parking fine income. Geoff Whittle, assistant city mayor for Environment and Transport, said: “Councils have a duty to tackle dangerous parking and are given powers to enforce parking restrictions by CCTV in areas where there are ongoing problems.

“As part of this, we are introducing a new CCTV-equipped car to penalise and help address illegal parking in areas where there are persistent issues but no fixed camera enforcement. We know that camera enforcement can be a very effective deterrent. We want to get the message across that parking without consideration for others, especially in areas where there are lots of children and busy traffic, will not be tolerated.”

ANPR

In Leeds, city council Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are in operation at Chapel Allerton and Hugh Gaitskell Primary Schools. They’re two of 17 School Streets in the city, which aim to ease congestion outside school gates. Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “Introducing camera enforcement at these two established School Streets is an important step in making sure the restrictions work as intended and continue to keep children safe. We know families value cleaner air and calmer streets around their schools, and ensuring consistent compliance will only strengthen those benefits. School Streets play a vital role in supporting our Vision Zero ambition to eliminate serious and fatal road injuries by 2040.”

Cycle theft fall

Cambridge City Council is hailing a fall in cycle theft in the city (pictured), which due to its university and flatness sees particularly heavy cycle use. The council points to CCTV cameras in the city centre covering cycle parking places; free bicycle security marking; and Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) against repeat thieves. Mike Todd-Jones, Cabinet Member for Safety, Wellbeing and Tackling Homelessness, said: “Cycle crime has been a big concern for residents, and I am pleased our work is helping to address and ease those worries. No one should have to worry about being a victim of cycle crime. Cambridge is known for its cycling culture, which is good for the planet, good for personal health and part of what makes our city so special.”

Birmingham

Birmingham City Council Community Safety Team and Network Rail have confirmed the renewal of a contract that funds Community Safety Officers at New Street station. The officers have operated at the station since 2024, typically tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB). Steven Ireland, head of stations, security and customer relationship management for Network Rail’s Central route, said: “Birmingham New Street is one of the country’s busiest stations, and keeping it safe and welcoming is a shared priority. The Community Safety Officers have become a valued presence, helping to reduce anti‑social behaviour while offering the right support to people who need it most.”