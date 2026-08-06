Mitie retains TfL contract

The security and FM (facilities management) contractor Mitie has retained its security contract with Transport for London (TfL). The FM firm is providing physical security, reception and associated services across the transport body’s estate. Under a new five-year agreement, which has an option to extend until 2032, more than 480 will work across London, including 58 London Underground sites, the cross-London Elizabeth Line, river piers and London Transport Museum in Covent Garden.

Mitie began work for TfL in 2017. The contractor says a Crime and Intelligence Taskforce will provide analytical support, threat assessments and targeted interventions to tackle graffiti, vandalism and anti-social behaviour. Mitie’s 24-7 Intelligence Security Operations Centre (ISOC) in Northampton will provide monitoring and analysis across TfL’s network to identify emerging risks, and direct officers.

All will receive at least the London Living Wage (£14.80 an hour) and the Living Hours standard minimum working hours contracts. They will get free life assurance, a 24-7 multi-lingual online GP service and an Employee Assistance Programme offering financial and mental wellbeing support for them and their immediate families. Some 3,000 WalkSafe Pro personal safety app licences will be provided, for journey-sharing tools, SOS alerts and 24/7 monitoring when travelling and working during anti-social hours.

Mitie will deliver five apprenticeship programmes each year, including Level 2 to 4 Security Management apprenticeships and a Level 3 Critical Incident and AI apprenticeship. Alongside this, four annual Ready2Work programmes and 30 work placements will be for people from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Gary Culloden, Managing Director, Security, Mitie, said: “We are proud to be retaining our partnership with TfL and supporting one of the world’s busiest transport networks. Our colleagues play a vital role in helping keep passengers safe and protecting the places that keep London moving every day. By combining frontline security expertise with advanced intelligence capabilities, we will help TfL identify and respond to emerging risks, support safer journeys and help create thriving communities.”

Cleaning

Building on the social value through Mitie’s TfL cleaning contract (pictured: Euston station, managed by Network Rail), the contractor says it will continue to work with organisations including DebateMate to point young people to career opportunities in transport and facilities management. Around 2,000 from Mitie deliver cleaning services across trains, Tube and bus stations, while Mitie also provides engineering maintenance and facilities management services across TfL head office locations and London Transport Museum.

Acquisition

Last month OCS and Mitie announced that they reached agreement on the terms of OCS acquiring Mitie for about £3.1 billion.