Gunnebo Group announces agreement to divest Gunnebo Entrance Control to ASSA ABLOY

Gunnebo Group has entered into an agreement to divest the business unit Gunnebo Entrance Control to ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions.

Gunnebo Group is a global leader in security solutions, offering innovative products and services that protect and control the flow of people and securely safeguard valuables through its two separate business units, Gunnebo Entrance Control and Gunnebo Safe Storage.

The transaction marks an important milestone in Gunnebo Group’s strategic development. Following completion of the transaction, the group will focus exclusively on Gunnebo Safe Storage, enhancing the global reach and offering with which we serve our customers.

Stefan Syren, President and CEO of Gunnebo Group, says: “I am excited about the journey ahead for Entrance Control as part of ASSA ABLOY. Over the past decade, we have transformed Gunnebo from an industrial conglomerate into a focused technology company. The combined team brings innovative products, strong service capabilities and highly skilled talent to the market.

Altor and Stena Adactum have invested significantly in the business – in our people, new factories, new products, product development, digitalisation and sustainability – with the ambition to build a world-class company. With their continued support, Gunnebo will sharpen its focus on the SecureTech and Safe Storage markets, accelerate innovation, digitalisation and service-based business models, deepen customer relationships and drive customer-led sustainable growth – both organically and through selected acquisitions.”

Says Howard Lang, President of Gunnebo Entrance Control: “This is a proud moment for everyone at Gunnebo Entrance Control. We are excited about the opportunities this combination creates for our employees, customers and partners. Bringing together these two organisations with complementary strengths will accelerate innovation, further improve our customer offering, drive future growth and reinforce our position as a leading provider of entrance control solutions. Becoming part of ASSA ABLOY marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026.

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About Gunnebo Group

The Gunnebo Group is a global leader in security offering innovative products and services to protect and control the flow of people, and to safely secure valuables. Through our businesses Gunnebo Entrance Control and Gunnebo Safe Storage we offer solutions to customers in retail, banking, public transport, public and commercial buildings, industrial and high-risk sites, defence and residential sectors. We operate worldwide through our 24 country locations and 12 production facilities with more than 3,800 employees to serve customers in more than 100 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to 435.3 MEUR.

Gunnebo Group is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Together we create a safer world www.gunnebo.com