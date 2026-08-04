Gunnebo Group announces agreement to divest Gunnebo Entrance Control to ASSA ABLOY

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Service Engineer. Bristol / Bristol
Security System Engineer (Service and Maintenance) / London, UK
Installation Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Security Service Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Senior Security Consultant / UK
Technical Account Manager / London, UK
Electrician / Senior Electrician – Central London / London
Small Works & Service Manager / UK - Brighton & Hove
Project Manager / London
BDM / Midlands
Post a Job Ad
Door Entry

Gunnebo Group announces agreement to divest Gunnebo Entrance Control to ASSA ABLOY

by Roy

Gunnebo Group has entered into an agreement to divest the business unit Gunnebo Entrance Control to ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions.

Gunnebo Group is a global leader in security solutions, offering innovative products and services that protect and control the flow of people and securely safeguard valuables through its two separate business units, Gunnebo Entrance Control and Gunnebo Safe Storage.

The transaction marks an important milestone in Gunnebo Group’s strategic development. Following completion of the transaction, the group will focus exclusively on Gunnebo Safe Storage, enhancing the global reach and offering with which we serve our customers.

Stefan Syren, President and CEO of Gunnebo Group, says: I am excited about the journey ahead for Entrance Control as part of ASSA ABLOY. Over the past decade, we have transformed Gunnebo from an industrial conglomerate into a focused technology company. The combined team brings innovative products, strong service capabilities and highly skilled talent to the market.

Altor and Stena Adactum have invested significantly in the business – in our people, new factories, new products, product development, digitalisation and sustainability – with the ambition to build a world-class company. With their continued support, Gunnebo will sharpen its focus on the SecureTech and Safe Storage markets, accelerate innovation, digitalisation and service-based business models, deepen customer relationships and drive customer-led sustainable growth – both organically and through selected acquisitions.”

Says Howard Lang, President of Gunnebo Entrance Control: This is a proud moment for everyone at Gunnebo Entrance Control. We are excited about the opportunities this combination creates for our employees, customers and partners. Bringing together these two organisations with complementary strengths will accelerate innovation, further improve our customer offering, drive future growth and reinforce our position as a leading provider of entrance control solutions. Becoming part of ASSA ABLOY marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026.

-ends-

About Gunnebo Group

The Gunnebo Group is a global leader in security offering innovative products and services to protect and control the flow of people, and to safely secure valuables. Through our businesses Gunnebo Entrance Control and Gunnebo Safe Storage we offer solutions to customers in retail, banking, public transport, public and commercial buildings, industrial and high-risk sites, defence and residential sectors. We operate worldwide through our 24 country locations and 12 production facilities with more than 3,800 employees to serve customers in more than 100 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to 435.3 MEUR.

Gunnebo Group is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Together we create a safer world www.gunnebo.com

 

 

 

 

Close