PSPO round-up

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Friday, January 23, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Field Service Technician- Winston-Salem, NC / Winston-Salem, NC
GSOC Operator – Rochester, NY / Rochester, NY
Installation Engineer / London
Senior Security Small Works Engineer / Southend-on-Sea
Design Engineer / England
Data Cabling Engineers / England
Fire and Security Supervisor / Wales
Site Manager / England
Fire and Security Installation Engineer / Wales
Security service engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

PSPO round-up

by Mark Rowe

In central London, Westminster City Council has hailed its enforcement so far of its Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) about pedicabs.

A Pedicabs PSPO, designed to deter such drivers and protect the public, has resulted in 196 FPNs being issued since December 2025. Westminster Councillor Aicha Less, Cabinet Member for Children and Public Protection, said: “Whether it’s helping the police tackle crime, cracking down on fly tipping, or keeping our pavements clear of dockless bikes, we are giving our enforcement teams the powers and resources they need. And the results speak for themselves.”

As background, pedicabs are typically garish-decked out and play loud music, and give taxi-like cycle rides – though not licensed like taxis – in the West End of London; however tourists (including the actor Tom Hanks) and women complain that they are pressured into paying wildly inappropriately high prices for a ride. The power for local government to make PSPOs has been around for a dozen years, to tackle low-level crime and nuisances in specific places, such as dog fouling in parks, or anti-social behaviour.

Sefton

From February 1, Bootle and Southport town centres are getting a PSPO, as approved by Sefton Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee and then full council. Prohibited will be street drinking, the use or possession of illegal drugs and abusive or threatening behaviour, aggressive begging, littering, spitting, and public urination. Merseyside Police and the council will enforce the order.

Liz Dowd, Sefton’s Cabinet member for Communities and Partnership Engagement said: “Residents, businesses and visitors have told us clearly that they want these PSPOs used to ensure we have cleaner, safer and more welcoming town centres.

“These PSPOs are about setting fair, common-sense rules so everyone can enjoy Bootle and Southport without fear of nuisance or intimidation. We will continue to work with the police and our local partners to offer support where it’s needed, while ensuring that persistent antisocial behaviour is addressed quickly and proportionately.”

Cars

Central Bedfordshire Council is proposing a PSPO to combat ‘nuisance vehicles’, such as car meets, cruising, street racing, and obstruction of highways. Bedfordshire Police would lead enforcement under a memorandum of understanding agreed with the council, which would use its public space CCTV. The council singles out Houghton Regis and Dunstable; such ‘harmful vehicle-related behaviours’ happen most on late evenings on weekends.

Similarly, Swindon Borough Council has introduced a PSPO against car meets. The borough reports 50 inside a year since January 2025, often in industrial estates and public spaces. The borough liaised with Trafford Council in Greater Manchester, which has had similar issues.

Wiltshire Police Insp Joe Senior said: “Unauthorised car meets are a drain on police resources and a source of community complaints and we have seen examples of dangerous driving endangering other road users at previous car meets.

“This PSPO has been introduced following extensive consultation with our partners and local community and we will seek to use these additional powers whenever appropriate.”

Camden

And in north London, the borough of Camden has gone out to consultation on a borough-wide PSPO, against alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in public spaces – including Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill, not Hampstead Heath which comes under the City of London. Pat Callaghan, Camden’s Cabinet Member for Safer Communities,s aid: “While many people drink alcohol responsibly in Camden, these new powers would allow us to take further action against people acting irresponsibly on our streets and causing intimidating or unsafe behaviour towards others.”

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close