PSPO round-up

In central London, Westminster City Council has hailed its enforcement so far of its Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) about pedicabs.

A Pedicabs PSPO, designed to deter such drivers and protect the public, has resulted in 196 FPNs being issued since December 2025. Westminster Councillor Aicha Less, Cabinet Member for Children and Public Protection, said: “Whether it’s helping the police tackle crime, cracking down on fly tipping, or keeping our pavements clear of dockless bikes, we are giving our enforcement teams the powers and resources they need. And the results speak for themselves.”

As background, pedicabs are typically garish-decked out and play loud music, and give taxi-like cycle rides – though not licensed like taxis – in the West End of London; however tourists (including the actor Tom Hanks) and women complain that they are pressured into paying wildly inappropriately high prices for a ride. The power for local government to make PSPOs has been around for a dozen years, to tackle low-level crime and nuisances in specific places, such as dog fouling in parks, or anti-social behaviour.

Sefton

From February 1, Bootle and Southport town centres are getting a PSPO, as approved by Sefton Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee and then full council. Prohibited will be street drinking, the use or possession of illegal drugs and abusive or threatening behaviour, aggressive begging, littering, spitting, and public urination. Merseyside Police and the council will enforce the order.

Liz Dowd, Sefton’s Cabinet member for Communities and Partnership Engagement said: “Residents, businesses and visitors have told us clearly that they want these PSPOs used to ensure we have cleaner, safer and more welcoming town centres.

“These PSPOs are about setting fair, common-sense rules so everyone can enjoy Bootle and Southport without fear of nuisance or intimidation. We will continue to work with the police and our local partners to offer support where it’s needed, while ensuring that persistent antisocial behaviour is addressed quickly and proportionately.”

Cars

Central Bedfordshire Council is proposing a PSPO to combat ‘nuisance vehicles’, such as car meets, cruising, street racing, and obstruction of highways. Bedfordshire Police would lead enforcement under a memorandum of understanding agreed with the council, which would use its public space CCTV. The council singles out Houghton Regis and Dunstable; such ‘harmful vehicle-related behaviours’ happen most on late evenings on weekends.

Similarly, Swindon Borough Council has introduced a PSPO against car meets. The borough reports 50 inside a year since January 2025, often in industrial estates and public spaces. The borough liaised with Trafford Council in Greater Manchester, which has had similar issues.

Wiltshire Police Insp Joe Senior said: “Unauthorised car meets are a drain on police resources and a source of community complaints and we have seen examples of dangerous driving endangering other road users at previous car meets.

“This PSPO has been introduced following extensive consultation with our partners and local community and we will seek to use these additional powers whenever appropriate.”

Camden

And in north London, the borough of Camden has gone out to consultation on a borough-wide PSPO, against alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in public spaces – including Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill, not Hampstead Heath which comes under the City of London. Pat Callaghan, Camden’s Cabinet Member for Safer Communities,s aid: “While many people drink alcohol responsibly in Camden, these new powers would allow us to take further action against people acting irresponsibly on our streets and causing intimidating or unsafe behaviour towards others.”